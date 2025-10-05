Yankees vs Blue Jays Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for ALDS Game 2 on Oct. 5

Odds updated as of 11:12 p.m.

The Sunday schedule in the MLB includes a matchup between the New York Yankees and the Toronto Blue Jays for Game 2 of the ALDS.

Yankees vs Blue Jays Game Info

New York Yankees (94-68) vs. Toronto Blue Jays (94-68)

Date: Sunday, October 5, 2025

Sunday, October 5, 2025 Time: 4:08 p.m. ET

4:08 p.m. ET Venue: Rogers Centre -- Toronto, Ontario

Rogers Centre -- Toronto, Ontario Coverage: Fox Sports 1

Yankees vs Blue Jays Odds & Moneyline

Moneyline: NYY: (-152) | TOR: (+128)

NYY: (-152) | TOR: (+128) Spread: NYY: -1.5 (+112) | TOR: +1.5 (-134)

NYY: -1.5 (+112) | TOR: +1.5 (-134) Total: 8 -- Over: (-115) | Under: (-105)

Yankees vs Blue Jays Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Max Fried (Yankees) - 19-5, 2.86 ERA vs Trey Yesavage (Blue Jays) - 1-0, 3.21 ERA

The Yankees will call on Max Fried (19-5, 2.86 ERA) against the Blue Jays and Trey Yesavage (1-0, 3.21 ERA). Fried and his team are 19-14-0 ATS this season when he starts. Fried's team has a record of 22-11 this season when he starts and they are the favorite on the moneyline. The Blue Jays have a 2-1-0 ATS record in Yesavage's three starts that had a set spread. The Blue Jays have always been the moneyline underdog when Yesavage starts this season.

Yankees vs Blue Jays Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Yankees win (57.5%)

Yankees vs Blue Jays Moneyline

Looking at the moneyline for Blue Jays-Yankees, Toronto is the underdog at +128, and New York is -152 playing on the road.

Yankees vs Blue Jays Spread

The Blue Jays are hosting the Yankees, and are +1.5 on the runline. The Blue Jays are +112 to cover the spread, and the Yankees are -134.

Yankees versus Blue Jays on Oct. 5 has an over/under of 8 runs, with the odds on the over -115 and the under set at -105.

Yankees vs Blue Jays Betting Trends

The Yankees have come away with 87 wins in the 141 contests they have been listed as the favorites in this season.

This year New York has won 58 of 85 games when listed as at least -152 on the moneyline.

Contests with the Yankees have gone over the total set by sportsbooks in 77 of 164 chances this season.

The Yankees have an against the spread mark of 77-87-0 in 164 games with a line this season.

The Blue Jays have won 42 of the 75 games they were listed as the moneyline underdog this season (56%).

Toronto has gone 5-6 when playing as a moneyline underdog with odds of +128 or longer (45.5%).

The Blue Jays have played in 162 games with a set over/under, and have combined with opponents to go over the total 87 times (87-69-6).

The Blue Jays have covered 57.4% of their games this season, going 93-69-0 against the spread.

Yankees Player Leaders

Aaron Judge leads New York with 179 hits and an OBP of .457, plus a team-best slugging percentage of .688. He's batting .331.

He is first in batting average, first in on-base percentage, and first in slugging among all qualified hitters in MLB.

Cody Bellinger is batting .272 with 25 doubles, five triples, 29 home runs and 57 walks, while slugging .480 with an on-base percentage of .334.

Among qualified batters, his batting average places him 36th, his on-base percentage 61st, and his slugging percentage 29th.

Trent Grisham has collected 116 base hits, an OBP of .348 and a slugging percentage of .465 this season.

Ben Rice has 26 home runs, 65 RBI and a batting average of .255 this season.

Blue Jays Player Leaders

Vladimir Guerrero Jr. is batting .292 with 34 doubles, 23 home runs and 81 walks. He's slugging .467 with an on-base percentage of .381.

Including all qualifying hitters in MLB, his batting average puts him 12th, his on-base percentage is sixth, and he is 41st in slugging.

George Springer has collected 153 hits with a .397 on-base percentage to lead his team in both. He has a batting average of .307 while slugging .556.

He ranks fourth in batting average, second in on-base percentage and fifth in slugging percentage in the big leagues.

Ernie Clement is hitting .277 with 35 doubles, two triples, nine home runs and 27 walks.

Alejandro Kirk has 18 doubles, 15 home runs and 48 walks while batting .282.

Yankees vs Blue Jays Head to Head

10/4/2025: 10-1 TOR (Favorite: Blue Jays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -118, Underdog Moneyline: -100)

10-1 TOR (Favorite: Blue Jays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -118, Underdog Moneyline: -100) 9/7/2025: 4-3 NYY (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -180, Underdog Moneyline: +152)

4-3 NYY (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -180, Underdog Moneyline: +152) 9/6/2025: 3-1 NYY (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 10, Favorite Moneyline: -138, Underdog Moneyline: +118)

3-1 NYY (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 10, Favorite Moneyline: -138, Underdog Moneyline: +118) 9/5/2025: 7-1 TOR (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -126, Underdog Moneyline: +108)

7-1 TOR (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -126, Underdog Moneyline: +108) 7/23/2025: 8-4 TOR (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -142, Underdog Moneyline: +120)

8-4 TOR (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -142, Underdog Moneyline: +120) 7/22/2025: 5-4 NYY (Favorite: Blue Jays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -112, Underdog Moneyline: -104)

5-4 NYY (Favorite: Blue Jays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -112, Underdog Moneyline: -104) 7/21/2025: 4-1 TOR (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -120, Underdog Moneyline: +102)

4-1 TOR (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -120, Underdog Moneyline: +102) 7/3/2025: 8-5 TOR (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -130, Underdog Moneyline: +110)

8-5 TOR (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -130, Underdog Moneyline: +110) 7/2/2025: 11-9 TOR (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -130, Underdog Moneyline: +110)

11-9 TOR (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -130, Underdog Moneyline: +110) 7/1/2025: 12-5 TOR (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -164, Underdog Moneyline: +138)

