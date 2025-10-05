FanDuel ResearchSportsbookFantasyCasinoRacingFanDuel TVFree2Play
menu item
NFL iconNFL

Explore NFL

MLB iconMLB

Explore MLB

NCAAF iconNCAAF

Explore NCAAF

WNBA iconWNBA

Explore WNBA

NBA iconNBA

Explore NBA

FanDuel Promos iconFanDuel Promos

Explore FanDuel Promos

More

More

Logo
START YOUR OWN WINNING STREAK
Player Image
SportsBookLogo
Chevrons Texture
MLB

Sunday’s MLB Playoff Odds, Betting Lines and Predictions - Oct. 5

Data Skrive
Data Skrive

Subscribe to our newsletter

Sunday’s MLB Playoff Odds, Betting Lines and Predictions - Oct. 5

The MLB Playoff matchups in a Sunday schedule that shouldn't be missed include the New York Yankees squaring off against the Toronto Blue Jays at Rogers Centre. We have predictions for every game below.

Today's MLB Odds and Predictions

New York Yankees at Toronto Blue Jays Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

  • When: 4:08 p.m. ET
  • Where: Rogers Centre
  • TV Channel: Fox Sports 1
  • Probable Pitchers: Trey Yesavage vs. Max Fried
  • Records: Blue Jays (94-68), Yankees (94-68)
  • Yankees Moneyline Odds: -152
  • Blue Jays Moneyline Odds: +128

numberFire Prediction

  • numberFire Predicted Favorite: Yankees
  • Yankees Win Probability: 57.48%
  • Blue Jays Win Probability: 42.52%

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

Detroit Tigers at Seattle Mariners Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

  • When: 8:03 p.m. ET
  • Where: T-Mobile Park
  • TV Channel: Fox Sports 1
  • Probable Pitchers: Luis Castillo vs. Tarik Skubal
  • Records: Mariners (90-72), Tigers (87-75)
  • Tigers Moneyline Odds: -126
  • Mariners Moneyline Odds: +108

numberFire Prediction

  • numberFire Predicted Favorite: Mariners
  • Mariners Win Probability: 51.39%
  • Tigers Win Probability: 48.61%

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

All MLB win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Subscribe to our newsletter

Want more stories like this?

Sign up to our newsletter to receive the latest news.

Newsletter Signup
Newsletter Signup