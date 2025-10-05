MLB
Sunday’s MLB Playoff Odds, Betting Lines and Predictions - Oct. 5
The MLB Playoff matchups in a Sunday schedule that shouldn't be missed include the New York Yankees squaring off against the Toronto Blue Jays at Rogers Centre. We have predictions for every game below.
Today's MLB Odds and Predictions
New York Yankees at Toronto Blue Jays Odds, Lines & Predictions
Game Info
- When: 4:08 p.m. ET
- Where: Rogers Centre
- TV Channel: Fox Sports 1
- Probable Pitchers: Trey Yesavage vs. Max Fried
- Records: Blue Jays (94-68), Yankees (94-68)
- Yankees Moneyline Odds: -152
- Blue Jays Moneyline Odds: +128
numberFire Prediction
- numberFire Predicted Favorite: Yankees
- Yankees Win Probability: 57.48%
- Blue Jays Win Probability: 42.52%
Detroit Tigers at Seattle Mariners Odds, Lines & Predictions
Game Info
- When: 8:03 p.m. ET
- Where: T-Mobile Park
- TV Channel: Fox Sports 1
- Probable Pitchers: Luis Castillo vs. Tarik Skubal
- Records: Mariners (90-72), Tigers (87-75)
- Tigers Moneyline Odds: -126
- Mariners Moneyline Odds: +108
numberFire Prediction
- numberFire Predicted Favorite: Mariners
- Mariners Win Probability: 51.39%
- Tigers Win Probability: 48.61%
All MLB win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.