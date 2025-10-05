Sunday’s MLB Playoff Odds, Betting Lines and Predictions - Oct. 5

The MLB Playoff matchups in a Sunday schedule that shouldn't be missed include the New York Yankees squaring off against the Toronto Blue Jays at Rogers Centre. We have predictions for every game below.

Today's MLB Odds and Predictions

New York Yankees at Toronto Blue Jays Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

When: 4:08 p.m. ET

4:08 p.m. ET Where: Rogers Centre

Rogers Centre TV Channel: Fox Sports 1

Fox Sports 1 Probable Pitchers: Trey Yesavage vs. Max Fried

Trey Yesavage vs. Max Fried Records: Blue Jays (94-68), Yankees (94-68)

Blue Jays (94-68), Yankees (94-68) Yankees Moneyline Odds: -152

-152 Blue Jays Moneyline Odds: +128

numberFire Prediction

numberFire Predicted Favorite: Yankees

Yankees Yankees Win Probability: 57.48%

57.48% Blue Jays Win Probability: 42.52%

Detroit Tigers at Seattle Mariners Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

When: 8:03 p.m. ET

8:03 p.m. ET Where: T-Mobile Park

T-Mobile Park TV Channel: Fox Sports 1

Fox Sports 1 Probable Pitchers: Luis Castillo vs. Tarik Skubal

Luis Castillo vs. Tarik Skubal Records: Mariners (90-72), Tigers (87-75)

Mariners (90-72), Tigers (87-75) Tigers Moneyline Odds: -126

-126 Mariners Moneyline Odds: +108

numberFire Prediction

numberFire Predicted Favorite: Mariners

Mariners Mariners Win Probability: 51.39%

51.39% Tigers Win Probability: 48.61%

All MLB win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.