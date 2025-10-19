Today's Best NFL Bets and Player Props for Week 7

Week 6 in the NFL brought more dismay to the public, and Week 7 got off to a similar start with an outright Cincinnati Bengals win. Which potential pitfalls stand out on a Sunday loaded with close spreads?

Note: Lines are subject to change throughout the day after this article is published.

Today's Best NFL Betting Picks

Philadelphia Eagles at Minnesota Vikings

I've got some advice for Kevin Patullo. Run the ball on Sunday.

Philadelphia Eagles fans everywhere might blow a gasket if he doesn't when that's been the right plan of attack against the Minnesota Vikings all season. Minnesota is numberFire's very best schedule-adjusted pass defense, but they rank just 23rd against the rush.

Go figure where the Birds' run game has gone. Landon Dickerson's potential return would suit up all five of last year's offensive linemen, and Saquon Barkley is still handling a meaty 82.3% of Philadelphia's snaps at tailback. This hasn't been Barkley's most efficient season at -0.13 rushing yards over expectation per carry (RYOE/c), per Next Gen Stats, but he's still looked the part on reduced chances. He's only gotten 15.8 carries a game compared to 21.6 a year ago.

FanDuel Research's NFL player prop projections expect 86.8 median yards from Saquon in what sets up to be one of his most utilized matchups of the season if Patullo does his homework.

Las Vegas Raiders at Kansas City Chiefs

This won't come as a shock to those who saw our staff's Week 7 NFL expert picks. I'm riding the Las Vegas Raiders in a spot they've crushed throughout the Patrick Mahomes era.

Vegas has covered five of their six road visits to Kansas City since the start of 2020, including winning outright as a double-digit 'dog in 2023 and nearly doing so again in 2024. The Kansas City Chiefs' offense is in a much healthier spot, but this number (12.5) is large enough to cover even a multiple-possession loss.

If you take a high-level glance at the Raiders, they're quietly in a decent position to turn the corner. Patrick Graham and Pete Carroll have the defense a respectable 15th in nF's overall schedule-adjusted rankings, and Ashton Jeanty has begun to find room to run. Really, if Geno Smith stops throwing the ball to the other team, Vegas can beat a lot of teams.

There's a clear path for the Raiders to stay tight here. Jeanty faces nF's 28th-ranked rush D to control the clock and keep Mahomes on the sideline. Plus, Kansas City only has six takeaways this season, and only four of those are interceptions. If Smith takes care of the ball, they could be set.

On the basis that Las Vegas might cover, the aforementioned Jeanty is probably undervalued in this market.

The spread has to be why there's a plus sign on Jeanty to score in any game for the Silver and Black. He's handled 46.9% of the Raiders' total red zone opportunities, which is the fourth-best rate in the NFL behind Christian McCaffrey, Josh Jacobs, and Jaylen Warren (?). In this matchup, the ground should be the path of least resistance, too.

K.C. might also be undervalued as a matchup when, despite ranking 27th in yards per carry allowed to RBs (4.8), they've only given up three rushing scores to the position. That'll bump them -- unnecessarily -- down DvP research metrics.

Frankly, I'd love to see the wizardry that was a Vegas cover without their best offensive weapon finding the end zone, so he's a natural addition to my favorite spread bet.

Carolina Panthers at New York Jets

I'm not sure if the New York Jets get their first win of the season on Sunday, but I know who will be responsible for providing enough offense to make it happen.

With Derrick Brown back, the Carolina Panthers have been surprisingly stout against the rush. They're 9th in numberFire's schedule-adjusted metrics but just 27th against the pass.

That'll put a ton on the plate of Justin Fields. It doesn't get much lower to "buy low" than Fields' -10 net passing yards against a Denver Broncos that leads the NFL in sacks (30). Carolina is the total opposite. They're 32nd in pressure rate (24.1%), allowing for Fields' biggest weakness to potentially be overcome.

Because the Jets' QB1 is down Garrett Wilson (knee), I'm expecting quite a bit of activity with his legs, too. That'll be interesting when the Panthers have allowed just 72.6 expected rushing yards this year to opposing QBs (ninth-best in the league), but they've really not faced a true dual threat.

Our projections forecast 232.1 passing plus rushing yards for Fields in Week 7. This line is just laughably low because of his brutal effort across the pond.

New York Giants at Denver Broncos

Which New York Giants team shows up to Mile High on Sunday?

I've got a feeling it'll be the road version, which is 0-3 in 2025 whether Russell Wilson or Jaxson Dart has been at the helm. Dart and Cam Skattebo combined for five turnovers on the road two weeks ago, and they'll now face that ferocious, aforementioned Broncos D away from MetLife.

Denver is second against the rush and fourth against the pass, per nF's schedule-adjusted metrics. The former should be notable when Skattebo's three-touchdown performance over the century mark powered them past Philadelphia, but Skatt really just hasn't been very good in normal circumstances as a rusher. He's at -0.14 expected points added per carry (EPA/c), per Next Gen Stats.

If the Broncos bottle him up, this is a rookie quarterback facing the league's highest pressure rate (46.1%). Denver has only given 13.4 PPG at home dating back to the start of last season, so is Dart -- plus a reduced cabinet of weapons currently featuring Lil'Jordan Humphrey as a starter -- the opponent to increase that average?

Expect New York's dynamic rookie duo to look much more human than they did in Week 6.

