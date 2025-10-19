3 Best NHL Bets and Player Props for Sunday 10/19/25

Whether it's moneylines, goal props, or who lights the lamp, there are plenty of ways to bet on NHL action all season. It's a long 82-game campaign, meaning that the best selections of each night can be very different based on backup goalies coming into play, injuries that add up, and if teams are due for positive or negative swings.

Let's dive into the best bets for tonight.

Note: Lines are subject to change throughout the day after this article is published. All NHL betting odds and totals are from the NHL odds at FanDuel Sportsbook. All advanced statistics are used from MoneyPuck.com and NaturalStatTrick.com. Lineup notes come from Daily Faceoff.

Today's Best NHL Bets and Player Props

Boston Bruins at Utah Mammoth

This is a brutal spot for the Boston Bruins, who also burned top netminder Jeremy Swayman in Colorado last night.

That means Boston will turn to Joonas Korpisalo on the back-to-back -- and on a rest disadvantage when the Utah Mammoth last played Friday. In terms of goals saved above expectation per 60 minutes (GSAx/60), Korpisalo (-1.05) isn't a great candidate to outperform Karel Vejmelka (+1.10) when they'll need him to do so.

Between the creases, Utah has quietly been stellar this year with a 53.3 expected-goals-for rate (xGF%). That's 11th-best in the NHL and towers over the Bruins' 45.0 xGF% (25th in the NHL).

This line is somewhat jarring, but Utah is skating better and a significant advantage in terms of rest and goaltending. Winning by two-plus is extremely achievable.

Clayton Keller can help them get there.

Keller finally broke through from Utah's top forward line and top powerplay unit on Friday for his first goal of the season. He was one of the league's most notable regression candidates with eight shots on goal -- especially knowing his talent -- in four games previous to that. The captain's time on ice average (20:26 TOI) continues to lead the Mammoth.

Boston has allowed the 13th-most expected goals (xG) per 60 minutes (3.15), and Korpisalo is performing like a bottom-10 goalie to this point. The chances will be there.

FanDuel Research's NHL player prop projections have Keller pegged for 0.50 median goals, which would normally imply closer to +154 odds for a tally. He's especially appealing when a lot of other roles on this Utah club are pretty fluid.

Anaheim Ducks at Chicago Blackhawks

If the Anaheim Ducks truly are taking a leap out of the cellar, this is a game they have to win.

Anaheim is just 2-2 to this stage, but their peripherals have the league on notice. They're 10th in xGF% (53.0%), which towers over the Chicago Blackhawks' 32nd-ranked xGF% (40.2%) even when you consider where this game will take place.

Surprisingly, it's Anaheim's Lukas Dostal (-0.07 GSAx/60) that has struggled this year after keeping the poor skating afloat in prior seasons. He'll face Chicago's Spencer Knight (1.38 GSAx/60), who has stood on his head to this point. That's likely why this line is close.

I tend to trust the Ducks' boost in performance over a small upward trend in goal from the Blackhawks -- especially with a day's advantage in rest. They haven't played since Thursday.

