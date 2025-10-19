2 Best NFL Bets and Predictions for Falcons at 49ers on Sunday Night Football

Even within a single NFL game, betting markets are abundant.

Falcons at 49ers Betting Picks on Sunday Night Football

The Falcons come off their best win of the season as they took out the Buffalo Bills 24-14 as four-point underdogs. Since September 21's 30-0 loss against the Carolina Panthers, this has looked like a different team. Here's why I like Atlanta to pull off the upset.

Stopping the run is still an issue, for the Falcons have the 11th-worst schedule-adjusted rush defense while allowing 4.8 yards per rushing attempt (6th-most). However, Atlanta is still holding opponents to 20.0 points per game (seventh-fewest) and 4.8 yards per play (seventh-fewest) -- which is mostly thanks to carrying the fourth-best adjusted pass defense.

San Francisco is still dealing with a slew of injuries in the passing game. The Niners will likely start Mac Jones once again as Brock Purdy continues to recover from a toe injury. Furthermore, Ricky Pearsall (knee) did not practice on Wednesday and Thursday while Jauan Jennings has been a limited participant at practice due to ankle, rib, and shoulder injuries. Against an exceptional pass D, San Francisco will likely be one-dimensional.

The Falcons allowed 134 rushing yards and 5.6 yards per carry a week ago, and it still didn't stop them from holding the Bills to 14 points and 5.4 yards per play. Christian McCaffrey will likely eat up this run defense, but I don't think it will be enough to generate a ton of points for the 49ers -- especially when considering the turnover department.

With 1.0 giveaways per game (10th-fewest) and 1.6 takeaways per contest (5th-most), Atlanta has a +0.6 turnover margin per game (9th-best). Meanwhile, San Francisco is posting 1.7 giveaways (5th-most) and 0.8 takeaways (12th-fewest) per contest -- leading to a -0.8 margin per game (3rd-worst). The Falcons won the turnover battle by two a week ago; this strength should carry over to Week 7's Sunday Night Football matchup.

This upset isn't just about Atlanta's defense, either. We have reason to expect a high-scoring outing from the Falcons' offense, too.

The Niners and the injury bug are synonymous at this point, for the defense will be without Nick Bosa (knee) and Fred Warner (ankle) for the remainder of the season. This is a squad that already has the second-lowest pressure rate -- which could keep dropping without the unit's best players in the front seven.

San Francisco has dealt with meh play at cornerback as Renardo Green (49.7 coverage grade), Deommodore Lenoir (59.9 coverage grade), and Upton Stout (39.1 coverage grade) all carry underwhelming coverage grades (via Pro Football Focus). This paired a weak pass rush means trouble for this Niners pass D, which ranks as the 13th-worst adjusted unit.

Since a dreadful stretch of -0.59 expected points added per drop back (EPA/db) in Week 2 and 3, Michael Penix Jr. has improved to 0.25 EPA/db over his last two -- per NFL Next Gen Stats. Drake London has gotten hot, too, posting 134.0 receiving yards per game paired with an absurd 4.47 yards per route run since Week 4. Capped by the Falcons holding PFF's fifth-best pass block grade, this unit should feast against the 49ers' weakness.

San Francisco has fared better against the run as the 15th-best adjusted unit. However, no Warner should cause this unit to decline, as well. Furthermore, Bijan Robinson is a problem for any and every defense out there, proven by his 5.8 yards per rushing attempt and 1.55 rushing yards over expectation per carry (RYOE/c). Robinson simply feels inevitable right now as he's likely find success against any squad headed into Week 7.

With a balanced attack while the offense could get some short fields thanks to the defense's takeaways, I like the Falcons to go over their 23.5-point team total.

