2 Best MLB Bets and Player Props for Game 6 of the ALCS: Mariners at Blue Jays

Playoff baseball is heating up.

Even within a single MLB game, you've got countless betting markets to choose from.

Which bets stand out today as the Seattle Mariners take on the Toronto Blue Jays?

Now, let's dig into the best bets for this game.

Betting Picks for Mariners at Blue Jays ALCS Game 6

It is mind-boggling that Toronto is on the brink of elimination and turning to Trey Yesavage, who shouldn't be faulted at all if he comes up short.

The 22-year-old rookie had flyball issues in the minors this year with a cumulative 45.9% flyball rate. Those issues have showed up with a 55.9% flyball rate in the postseason. He had a gaudy 61.5% hard-hit rate allowed in his 14.0 innings of regular season work at the major-league level, which would have easily led MLB's qualifiers.

By and large, Yesavage had shown to be vulnerable -- at best -- but relatively successful through a small sample. Then, Game 2 against Seattle happened. He was whacked for five earned runs in 4.0 innings, surrendering a bomb to Julio Rodriguez.

Seattle's best chance to advance will be past Yesavage -- and they likely know it. Toronto's 6.57 bullpen ERA in the playoffs hasn't been good, either. Perhaps the Jays' bats can keep them alive, but it's hard not to like the M's building upon their 6.5 runs per game at Rogers Centre in this series so far.

Josh Naylor went deep in Yesavage's Game 2 start. It just wasn't off the embattled starter. I think he can nab an extra-base hit off the righty, though.

Naylor was quiet as Eugenio Suarez and Cal Raleigh did the heavy lifting in Game 5, but he's arguably the best Seattle bat against righties besides their MVP candidate. The first baseman has a 1.021 OPS in this split during the playoffs, and notably for this prop, he's done it with just a 3.0% walk rate.

Yesavage's reverse splits in a small sample might be dragging this line down, but all batters have a .313 average off Yesavage's fastball in the regular season, and Naylor is an excellent fastball hitter (.317 average) himself.

Projected to hit cleanup again, the chances should be there. Oh, and he's Canadian. That's can't hurt.

FanDuel Research's MLB player prop projections expect 2.05 median total bases on Sunday, implying closer to -152 odds for multiple.

