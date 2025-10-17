NFL Expert Best Bets, Predictions, and Player Props for Week 7

Each week throughout the NFL season, the staff here at FanDuel Research will bring you their three favorite bets on the board -- one side, one total, and one player prop from the NFL betting odds at FanDuel Sportsbook.

They'll also share some insight into one of the picks to provide you with reasoning as to why they're on that bet.

Here's what our staff likes for this week.

Note: All odds come from the NFL odds at FanDuel Sportsbook. Betting lines and our NFL projections may change after this article is published.

NFL Expert Picks for Week 7

Spread/Moneyline: Raiders +12.5 (-115)

Spread Las Vegas Raiders Oct 19 5:01pm UTC More odds in Sportsbook

For whatever reason, this road spot in K.C. seems to be kind to the Las Vegas Raiders. Getting Sunday’s largest spread in their favor only elevates hope of a cover when, on paper, they seem to have a formula to keep things tight. Quietly, Vegas is up to 15th in overall defense, per numberFire’s schedule-adjusted rankings, and the Kansas City Chiefs’ struggles against the rush (28th) in those same metrics are noteworthy as Ashton Jeanty has found room to roam in recent weeks. They can cover a fifth road game against the Chiefs in six tries.

Total: Falcons-49ers Under 47.5 Points (-122)

Alternate Total Points Under (47.5) Oct 20 12:21am UTC More odds in Sportsbook

Player Prop: Saquon Barkley Over 75.5 Rushing Yards (-114)

Saquon Barkley - Rushing Yds Saquon Barkley Over Oct 19 5:01pm UTC More odds in Sportsbook

Spread/Moneyline: Saints +4.5 (-105)

Spread New Orleans Saints Oct 19 5:01pm UTC More odds in Sportsbook

Total: Texans-Seahawks Under 41.5 (-115)

Total Match Points Under Oct 21 2:01am UTC More odds in Sportsbook

Player Prop: Jaxson Dart to Throw an Interception (-128)

Jaxson Dart - Interception Jaxson Dart - Interception Jaxson Dart Yes -128 View more odds in Sportsbook

Dart has been impressive through three starts, but a road date against a top-notch Denver Broncos defense -- one that ranks second by our schedule-adjusted metrics -- is his toughest matchup yet. In his only other road outing, Dart threw two picks at the New Orleans Saints. Without a reliable weapon on the outside and likely to see a negative game script as the New York Giants are a touchdown underdog, Dart has his work cut out for him this week.

Spread/Moneyline: Colts Moneyline (+108)

Moneyline Indianapolis Colts Oct 19 8:06pm UTC More odds in Sportsbook

Total: Eagles-Vikings Under 43.5 (-110)

Total Match Points Under Oct 19 5:01pm UTC More odds in Sportsbook

Neither of these offenses are super exciting right now, and this matchup projects to be the week's slowest in average offensive pace, as Minnesota is 27th in adjusted pace and Philadelphia is 30th. Perhaps due to Saquon Barkley's being less effective this season, the Eagles have shifted toward going more pass heavy the past two weeks, but that's unlikely to be successful versus a Vikings team that's first in schedule-adjusted pass defense. Meanwhile, Carson Wentz likely gets another start for Minnesota, but the team is just 27th in adjusted offense this season. In all, there's definitely a path toward this one being a slog.

Player Prop: J.K. Dobbins Over 62.5 Rushing Yards (-114)

J.K. Dobbins - Rushing Yds J.K. Dobbins Over Oct 19 8:06pm UTC More odds in Sportsbook

Spread/Moneyline: Falcons Moneyline (+106)

Moneyline Atlanta Falcons Oct 20 12:21am UTC More odds in Sportsbook

Total: Colts-Chargers Over 48.5 (-110)

Total Match Points Over Oct 19 8:06pm UTC More odds in Sportsbook

Player Prop: Rashee Rice Over 64.5 Receiving Yards (-114)

Rashee Rice - Receiving Yds Rashee Rice Over Oct 19 5:01pm UTC More odds in Sportsbook

Rashee Rice's 64.5-yard receiving yards prop is a fair number considering he's appearing in an NFL game for the first time since Week 4 of 2024. Rice is coming off an ACL tear, and the Chiefs have since seen several other pass catchers step up in his absence. Even so, KC is expecting big things from the third-year receiver, and his pre-injury utilization shows value in this Week 7 receiving yards prop. In Rice's previous 13 games (Week 12 through the Super Bowl in 2023 and the first three weeks of 2024), Rice led the Chiefs with a 28% target share while averaging 7.2 receptions and 82.2 yards per game. He went for 75 yards in all three full games in 2024, so I'd even consider diving into some of the Rashee Rice alt. receiving yards props against the Raiders' 21st-ranked adjusted pass defense.

Spread/Moneyline: Packers -6.5 (-115)

Spread Green Bay Packers Oct 19 8:26pm UTC More odds in Sportsbook

Total: Raiders-Chiefs Over 45.5 (-112)

Total Match Points Over Oct 19 5:01pm UTC More odds in Sportsbook

Player Prop: Isiah Pacheco Over 40.5 Rushing Yards (-114)

Isiah Pacheco - Rushing Yds Isiah Pacheco Over Oct 19 5:01pm UTC More odds in Sportsbook

It's not easy to trust Pacheco in his current state, but he's coming off a game where he managed season-highs in carries (12), rushing yards (51), and snap rate (77.4%). He's up to a 69.6% snap rate across his last two games after being held to a 50.4% snap rate through his first four contests. That's something we need to take note of heading into a game where the Kansas City Chiefs are a massive 12.5-point favorite, and the offense could fire on all cylinders with Rashee Rice set to return. All things considered, this appears to be a forgiving number for Pacheco.

Spread/Moneyline: Colts Moneyline (+108)

Moneyline Indianapolis Colts Oct 19 8:06pm UTC More odds in Sportsbook

Total: Giants-Broncos Over 40.5 (-104)

Total Match Points Over Oct 19 8:06pm UTC More odds in Sportsbook

Player Prop: Jacory Croskey-Merritt Over 68.5 Rushing Yards (-114)

Jacory Croskey-Merritt - Rushing Yds Jacory Croskey-Merritt Over Oct 19 8:26pm UTC More odds in Sportsbook

The Dallas Cowboys have the sixth-worst schedule-adjusted rush defense while allowing 4.7 yards per rushing attempt (eighth-most). Croskey-Merritt comes off a career-high 17 rushing attempts and 66.7% snap share from Week 6. This looks like the rookie’s backfield going forward, and he boasts excellent efficiency with 1.34 rushing yards over expectation per carry. After posting 86.0 rushing yards per game over the last two, give me over 68.5 rushing yards for Croskey-Merritt.

Spread/Moneyline: Packers -6.5 (-115)

Spread Green Bay Packers Oct 19 8:26pm UTC More odds in Sportsbook

Total: Chiefs Over 29.5 Points (-108)

KC Chiefs Total Points Over Oct 19 5:01pm UTC More odds in Sportsbook

Player Prop: George Pickens Over 58.5 Receiving Yards (-114)

George Pickens - Receiving Yds George Pickens Over Oct 19 8:26pm UTC More odds in Sportsbook

Even with CeeDee Lamb returning on Sunday, Pickens won't suddenly be forgotten in a Cowboys' aerial attack that has Dak Prescott playing at an elite level right now. Aside from the Cowboys-Commanders game having the highest total on the week, Pickens should have opportunities to do damage down the field with his team-leading 12.9-yard average depth of target against a Washington defense that is 20th in yards per route run (1.64), 20th in downfield receptions (receptions of 20-plus yards; 25), and 23rd in downfield receiving yards allowed (542) to receivers.

Spread/Moneyline: Dolphins Moneyline (+124)

Moneyline Miami Dolphins Oct 19 5:01pm UTC More odds in Sportsbook

Total: Saints-Bears Under 46.5 (-104)

Total Match Points Under Oct 19 5:01pm UTC More odds in Sportsbook

Player Prop: Jaxson Dart Under 38.5 Rushing Yards (-114)

Jaxson Dart - Rushing Yds Jaxson Dart Under Oct 19 8:06pm UTC More odds in Sportsbook

Yes, Dart runs a lot, and the Broncos' defense can create pressure, which -- in most situations -- will lead to rush attempts. However, after adjusting for schedule and omitting kneel downs, the Broncos have faced an average of just 2.36 rush attempts per game while facing the lowest scramble rate in the league. They let up 31 rushing yards to Justin Fields last week but just 3 to Jalen Hurts the week before. Even running quarterbacks struggle to get going against them, putting me on this under for Dart.

YourWay puts the power of the sportsbook in your hands. Now you can adjust lines, customize player props, and get instant odds when you create bets you can't find anywhere else! Learn about today’s other offers at FanDuel Sportsbook Promos.

Which NFL bets stand out to you? Check out FanDuel Sportsbook's latest NFL betting odds to see the full menu of options.

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

The above author is a FanDuel employee and is not eligible to compete in public daily fantasy contests or place sports betting wagers on FanDuel. The advice provided by the author does not necessarily represent the views of FanDuel. Taking the author's advice will not guarantee a successful outcome. You should use your own judgment when participating in daily fantasy contests or placing sports wagers.