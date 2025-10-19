Adam Thielen Fantasy Football Week 7: Stats and Projections vs. Eagles

In Week 7 (Sunday at 1 p.m. ET), wide receiver Adam Thielen and the Minnesota Vikings will play the Philadelphia Eagles, who have the 12th-ranked pass defense in the NFL (208.5 yards conceded per game).

Thinking about Thielen for your DFS lineup, with his next game versus the Eagles? We've got stats and info for you in this article.

Adam Thielen Week 7 Fantasy Football Projection

Matchup: Minnesota Vikings vs. Philadelphia Eagles

Game Date: October 19, 2025

Game Time: 1 p.m.

1 p.m. Projected Fantasy Points: 1.9

1.9 PPR Projected Fantasy Points: 2.6

2.6 Projected Receiving Yards: 12.77

12.77 Projected Receiving TDs: 0.11

Thielen Fantasy Performance

With 5.7 fantasy points in 2025 (1.4 per game), Thielen is the 129th-ranked fantasy player at his position and 359th overall.

During his last three games Thielen has been targeted seven times, with four receptions for 37 yards and zero TDs, resulting in 3.7 fantasy points (1.2 per game) during that stretch.

The highlight of Thielen's fantasy season was a Week 2 outburst against the Atlanta Falcons, a matchup in which he put up 2.6 fantasy points (0 carries, 0 yards; 2 receptions, 26 yards).

Eagles Defensive Performance

Not a single QB has registered more than 300 yards passing in a game against Philadelphia this season.

The Eagles have given up at least one passing TD to five opposing QBs this year.

A total of two players have thrown for at least two touchdowns versus Philadelphia this season.

The Eagles have not allowed someone to throw for at least three TDs versus them in a game this season.

Philadelphia has given up more than 100 yards receiving to four players this year.

The Eagles have allowed a touchdown catch by seven players this season.

Philadelphia has not allowed more than one TD reception to an opposing player this season.

The Eagles' defense has not allowed a player to rack up more than 100 yards rushing in a game this season.

Philadelphia has allowed five players to score at least one rushing touchdown versus them this year.

The Eagles have allowed at least two rushing TDs to two players this season.

