Tigers vs Rockies Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for May 8

Odds updated as of 10:11 p.m.

The Detroit Tigers versus the Colorado Rockies is on the MLB schedule for Thursday.

Tigers vs Rockies Game Info

Detroit Tigers (22-13) vs. Colorado Rockies (6-28)

Date: Thursday, May 8, 2025

Thursday, May 8, 2025 Time: 3:10 p.m. ET

3:10 p.m. ET Venue: Coors Field -- Denver, Colorado

Coors Field -- Denver, Colorado Coverage: COLR and FDSDET

Tigers vs Rockies Odds & Moneyline

Moneyline: DET: (-174) | COL: (+146)

DET: (-174) | COL: (+146) Spread: DET: -1.5 (-115) | COL: +1.5 (-104)

DET: -1.5 (-115) | COL: +1.5 (-104) Total: 10 -- Over: (-105) | Under: (-115)

Tigers vs Rockies Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Casey Mize (Tigers) - 5-1, 2.70 ERA vs Kyle Freeland (Rockies) - 0-4, 5.70 ERA

The probable pitchers are Casey Mize (5-1) for the Tigers and Kyle Freeland (0-4) for the Rockies. When Mize starts, his team is 4-2-0 against the spread this season. Mize's team has won each of the three games he's started as the moneyline favorite. The Rockies are 4-3-0 ATS in Freeland's seven starts that had a set spread. The Rockies have been the underdog on the moneyline in six of Freeland's starts this season, and they went 1-5 in those matchups.

Tigers vs Rockies Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Tigers win (62.6%)

Tigers vs Rockies Moneyline

Colorado is a +146 underdog on the moneyline, while Detroit is a -174 favorite on the road.

Tigers vs Rockies Spread

The Rockies are +1.5 on the spread (-104 to cover), and Detroit is -115 to cover the runline.

Tigers vs Rockies Over/Under

The over/under for Tigers-Rockies on May 8 is 10. The over is -105, and the under is -115.

Tigers vs Rockies Betting Trends

The Tigers have been victorious in 14, or 73.7%, of the 19 contests they have been chosen as favorites in this season.

Detroit has a record of 6-2 in contests when sportsbooks favor them by -174 or more on the moneyline.

Contests with the Tigers have gone over the total set by sportsbooks in 16 of 35 chances this season.

The Tigers are 21-14-0 against the spread in their 35 games that had a posted line this season.

The Rockies are 5-26 in games they were the underdog on the moneyline (winning 16.1% of those games).

Colorado has gone 3-18 in games it has played as a moneyline underdog with odds of +146 or longer (14.3%).

The Rockies have combined with opponents to hit the over on the total 11 times this season for an 11-22-1 record against the over/under.

The Rockies have put together a 12-22-0 record ATS this season (covering only 35.3% of the time).

Tigers Player Leaders

Spencer Torkelson is hitting .234 with eight doubles, 10 home runs and 20 walks. He has an on-base percentage of .349 and a slugging percentage of .540.

Among the qualifying hitters in the majors, his batting average ranks 107th, his on-base percentage ranks 56th, and he is 18th in slugging.

Torkelson hopes to build on a two-game hitting streak in this matchup. During his last five outings he is hitting .176 with two home runs, two walks and three RBIs.

Kerry Carpenter leads Detroit with 33 hits. He is batting .295 this season and has 13 extra-base hits. He's also slugging .554 with an on-base percentage of .316.

Among all qualified, he is 25th in batting average, 93rd in on-base percentage and 14th in slugging percentage.

Riley Greene leads Detroit in slugging percentage (.489) powered by 13 extra-base hits.

Greene heads into this matchup with seven games in a row with at least one hit. In his last 10 outings he is batting .385 with a double, five home runs, two walks and 11 RBIs.

Gleyber Torres is batting .291 with a .361 OBP and 15 RBI for Detroit this season.

Rockies Player Leaders

Hunter Goodman has accumulated a team-high OBP (.349) and slugging percentage (.451), while leading the Rockies in hits (31, while batting .274).

Including all the qualifying players in the majors, his batting average puts him 49th, his on-base percentage is 56th, and he is 53rd in slugging.

Goodman hopes to build on a seven-game hitting streak in this matchup. In his last 10 games he is hitting .351 with two doubles, a home run, two walks and six RBIs.

Brenton Doyle has four doubles, four home runs and eight walks while hitting .224. He's slugging .388 with an on-base percentage of .280.

Including all qualified hitters, his batting average places him 121st, his on-base percentage ranks 132nd, and he is 100th in slugging.

Jordan Beck is hitting .260 with three doubles, two triples, five home runs and eight walks.

Mickey Moniak has two doubles, four triples, three home runs and seven walks while batting .205.

