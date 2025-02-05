Thunder vs. Suns Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for February 5

Thunder vs. Suns Game Info

Date: Wednesday, February 5, 2025

Wednesday, February 5, 2025 Time: 9:30 PM ET

9:30 PM ET Venue: Paycom Center -- Oklahoma City, Oklahoma

Paycom Center -- Oklahoma City, Oklahoma Coverage: ESPN, FDSOK, and AZFamily

Two of the NBA's top scorers take the court when Shai Gilgeous-Alexander (first, 32.5 PPG) and the Oklahoma City Thunder (39-9) host Devin Booker (eighth, 26.1 PPG) and the Phoenix Suns (25-24) on Wednesday, February 5, 2025 at 9:30 PM ET on ESPN, FDSOK, and AZFamily. The Thunder are heavy favorites, by 13 points. The matchup's over/under is set at 224.5.

Thunder vs. Suns Odds & Spread

All NBA betting lines, odds and prop bets are from FanDuel Sportsbook.

Favorite Spread Total Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Thunder -13 224.5 -847 +590

Thunder vs. Suns Prediction & Pick

All NBA win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Thunder win (81.4%)

Thunder vs. Suns Betting Trends

The Thunder have covered the spread 31 times over 48 games with a set spread.

The Suns are 17-31-1 against the spread this year.

This season, 24 of the Thunder's games have gone over the point total out of 49 chances.

Suns games this season have gone over the total in 25 of 49 opportunities (51%).

Oklahoma City has covered the spread in a higher percentage of its home games than away games. It has covered 18 times in 25 opportunities at home, and it has covered 13 times in 23 opportunities in away games.

The Thunder have exceeded the over/under in 14 of 25 home games (56%), compared to 10 of 23 road games (43.5%).

This year, Phoenix is 7-16-1 at home against the spread (.292 winning percentage). Away, it is 10-15-0 ATS (.400).

Looking at the over/under, Suns games have gone over nine of 24 times at home (37.5%), and 16 of 25 away (64%).

Thunder Leaders

Gilgeous-Alexander averages 32.5 points, 5.2 boards and 6 assists.

Jalen Williams is averaging 21.1 points, 5.6 rebounds and 5.2 assists. Defensively, he averages 1.8 steals (fourth in league) and 0.8 blocked shots.

Isaiah Hartenstein's numbers on the season are 11.5 points, 12.5 rebounds and 4.3 assists per contest, shooting 55.4% from the floor.

Luguentz Dort is averaging 9.9 points, 1.7 assists and 4.3 boards.

Aaron Wiggins' numbers on the season are 10 points, 3.5 rebounds and 1.6 assists per contest, shooting 49.1% from the field and 36.5% from beyond the arc, with an average of 1.4 made treys.

Suns Leaders

Booker is averaging 26.1 points, 4 boards and 6.7 assists for the Suns.

Per game, Kevin Durant provides the Suns 26.9 points, 6.1 boards and 4.2 assists. He also averages 0.8 steals and 1.3 blocks.

The Suns are receiving 11 points, 2.4 boards and 5.9 assists per game from Tyus Jones.

The Suns get 17.1 points per game from Bradley Beal, plus 3.4 boards and 3.4 assists.

Per game, Royce O'Neale provides the Suns 9.2 points, 5.1 boards and 2.1 assists, plus 1 steal and 0.5 blocks.

