Suns vs. Bucks Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for March 24

Suns vs. Bucks Game Info

Date: Monday, March 24, 2025

Monday, March 24, 2025 Time: 10 p.m. ET

10 p.m. ET Venue: Footprint Center -- Phoenix, Arizona

Footprint Center -- Phoenix, Arizona Coverage: NBA TV, AZFamily, and FDSWI

The Milwaukee Bucks (40-30) will look to Giannis Antetokounmpo (second in the league scoring 30.2 points per game) when they try to knock off Devin Booker (ninth in the NBA with 25.8 PPG) and the Phoenix Suns (34-37) on Monday, March 24, 2025 at Footprint Center. The Bucks are 3-point road underdogs in the game, which tips off at 10 p.m. ET on NBA TV, AZFamily, and FDSWI. The matchup has an over/under set at 226 points.

Suns vs. Bucks Odds & Spread

Favorite Spread Total Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Suns -3 226 -152 +128

Suns vs. Bucks Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Bucks win (51.5%)

Suns vs. Bucks Betting Trends

The Suns have covered the spread in a matchup 28 times this season (28-41-2).

The Bucks are 33-36-1 against the spread this year.

Suns games have gone over the total 37 times out of 70 chances this season.

Bucks games this year have gone over the point total 50% of the time (35 out of 70 games with a set point total).

Against the spread, Phoenix has played worse at home, covering 13 times in 35 home games, and 15 times in 36 road games.

The Suns have hit the over on the total in a lower percentage of home games (42.9%) than games on the road (61.1%).

This year, Milwaukee is 20-15-1 at home against the spread (.556 winning percentage). On the road, it is 13-21-0 ATS (.382).

Bucks games have gone above the over/under more frequently at home (19 times out of 36) than on the road (16 of 34) this season.

Suns Leaders

Booker is averaging 25.8 points, 4.1 boards and 7 assists. Defensively, he averages 1 steal and 0.2 blocked shots.

Kevin Durant is averaging 26.6 points, 4.4 assists and 6.1 boards.

Tyus Jones averages 10.5 points, 2.4 rebounds and 5.6 assists.

Royce O'Neale is averaging 9.4 points, 5 rebounds and 2.2 assists. Defensively, he averages 1 steal and 0.5 blocked shots.

Nick Richards' numbers on the season are 9.7 points, 8.4 rebounds and 1 assists per contest, shooting 59.5% from the floor.

Bucks Leaders

Per game, Antetokounmpo provides the Bucks 30.2 points, 12 rebounds and 5.9 assists. He also averages 0.8 steals and 1.2 blocks.

The Bucks are receiving 24.9 points, 4.7 boards and 7.1 assists per game from Damian Lillard.

The Bucks get 12.7 points per game from Brook Lopez, plus 5 boards and 1.7 assists.

The Bucks receive 14.7 points per game from Kyle Kuzma, plus 6.2 rebounds and 2.3 assists.

Per game, Kevin Porter Jr. provides the Bucks 9.5 points, 3.5 boards and 3.2 assists, plus 1 steal and 0.2 blocks.

