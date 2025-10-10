3 Best NFL Player Prop Bets for Week 6

Player props can be useful in a variety of ways -- from taking advantage of them straight up in the betting market via the NFL odds at FanDuel Sportsbook to measuring a player's potential to produce in NFL DFS on FanDuel.

Here, we're going to focus on the former.

Utilizing our NFL projections as a guide, here are some NFL player props that look appealing for this week.

All NFL odds come from FanDuel Sportsbook and may change after this article is published.

NFL Prop Picks for Week 6

Courtland Sutton has erupted for 118, 81, and 99 receiving yards across his last three games, and two of those contests came on the road. Even still, the market isn't making us buy high on Sutton's receiving prop, so I'll take the over in a plus matchup against the New York Jets in London.

Sutton paces the Denver Broncos with a 22.0% target share and 36.9% air yards share, and he's seeing 3.6 downfield targets (10-plus yards) per game on an 11.9 aDOT. He's netting 2.16 yards per route run and has plenty working in his favor in this matchup.

The Jets enter Week 5 with a 30th-ranked schedule-adjusted pass defense and are coughing up an NFL-high 2.13 yards per route run to opposing wide receivers. New York's allowed four different receivers to post 60-plus yards across their last three games. And though Denver is favored by a touchdown in this one, Justin Fields has proved capable enough to where the Broncos' passing offense might need to stay involved for a decent chunk of the game.

Kyren Williams had a costly fumble in Week 5's loss to the San Francisco 49ers. I think he can get back on track in a big way in Week 6.

Kyren is averaging 73.6 rushing yards per game on 4.5 yards per carry efficiency. He's playing 76.8% of the snaps and logged a massive 90.6% snap rate his last time out. Sunday's date against the Baltimore Ravens could prove fruitful for a few key reasons.

The Ravens rank dead-last in schedule-adjusted rush defense and are letting up a league-high +0.09 expected points added (EPA) per carry to opposing running backs. Baltimore has given up the fifth-most rushing yards and seventh-most yards per carry to the position. Worse, the injury report shows the Ravens remain without key defensive pieces, not to mention Lamar Jackson (hamstring).

Considering Lamar's status, the Rams are currently listed as a 7.5-point road favorite. A positive game script should lend itself to more carries for Kyren.

The Dallas Cowboys are expected to be without CeeDee Lamb (ankle) for one more week, so we can look for Jake Ferguson to have a decent showing against the Carolina Panthers.

Ferguson leads the Cowboys in target share (24.6%), and he's up to a 27.3% target share since CeeDee went down in Week 3. On the season, the tight end is averaging 8.2 catches, 9.6 targets, and 54.4 receiving yards per game.

Dak Prescott has been great in 2025, and there's reason to believe his connection with Ferguson will thrive in this matchup. The Panthers are surrendering the second-most yards per route run (2.24) to opposing tight ends. Carolina's also giving up the most yards per game and the third-most yards per catch (12.5) to the position. It doesn't hurt that Dallas has a poor defense (30th-ranked schedule-adjusted unit), which offers this contest a close spread (3.0) and high total (49.5).

