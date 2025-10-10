3 FanDuel NFL DFS Value Picks for Week 6

Finding value is a key part of NFL DFS on FanDuel. We need to identify the low-salary players who have the potential to pay huge dividends, which allows you to play studs elsewhere in your lineup.

NFL DFS Value Plays for Week 6

Trevor Lawrence, QB, Jacksonville Jaguars

FanDuel Salary: $6,700

There isn't a glaring value at quarterback this week, but Trevor Lawrence has enough rushing upside to justify a few shares at his $6,700 salary.

T-Law is coming off his best fantasy performance of the season, notching 27.2 FanDuel points (FDP) in the Jacksonville Jaguars' Monday Night Football win over the Kansas City Chiefs. He wasn't especially impressive as a passer (18 for 25, 221 yards, 1 touchdown, and 1 interception), and that's been an ongoing trend this season. Entering Week 6, Lawrence ranks just 21st in EPA per dropback and 25th in yards per pass attempt among quarterbacks with 100 dropbacks.

But his fantasy appeal doesn't lie with his arm; rather, his legs. After recording 7 rush attempts (6 designed, 1 scramble) in Week 4, Lawrence notched 10 carries (2 designed, 8 scrambles) in Week 5 -- 4 of which came inside the 20. That propelled him to two rushing touchdowns, his first two of the season.

It's fair to be skeptical Lawrence prowess on the ground will continue -- he'd topped out at 12 rushing yards in the previous four games -- but he at least profiles as an effective rusher. That gives him upside at this low of a salary in one of the main slate's premier game environments. With a tight spread and high total, there's a chance Jacksonville asks more from Lawrence in the rushing department this week.

But even if T-Law doesn't punch one in on the ground, he could find success against a Seattle Seahawks defense dealing with several impactful injuries. They haven't exactly shut down opposing quarterbacks, either. Entering Week 6, Seattle ranked just 24th in schedule-adjusted pass defense.

Our NFL DFS projections peg Trevor Lawrence for 16.5 FDP. At salary, that makes him the second-best point-per-dollar value on the Week 6 main slate.

Rico Dowdle, RB, Carolina Panthers

FanDuel Salary: $6,600

Chuba Hubbard has yet to practice after missing Week 5 with a calf injury, casting doubt for his status this Sunday when the Carolina Panthers host the Dallas Cowboys. That would put Rico Dowdle in position to start again after the best game of his career in Week 5.

With Hubbard sidelined, Dowdle was the clear RB1 in Carolina. He handled 23 of the Panthers' 27 running back rush attempts, taking on 3 receptions on 4 targets -- good for 31 adjusted opportunities (carries plus 2x targets), the third-most at the position.

That volume alone would make Dowdle a strong value at $6,600 this week, but it's what he did with those touches that has me so bullish on his Week 6 outlook. Dowdle turned his 24 carries into 206 rushing yards and a touchdown, gaining an additional 28 yards through the air. Altogether, the former Cowboy finished with 234 scrimmage yards and 30.9 FDP.

We can't expect another 200-yard effort from Dowdle this week, but we now know that kind of ceiling is at least on the table. That could be unlocked again this week in a revenge spot against his former team -- one which has struggle mightily on the defensive side of the ball this season.

Entering Week 6, Dallas ranks 22nd in adjusted run defense and 30th in overall adjusted defense. They're one of just four teams allowing more than 30 points per game on the season, and that's resulted in plenty of production for opposing running backs.

The Cowboys have surrendered the seventh-most rushing touchdowns to the position, and they're below-average in Rushing Success Rate and EPA per carry allowed to RBs. They've been similarly poor against pass-catching backs, permitting fourth-highest target rate and third-most yards per route run. Put all that together, and Dallas has given up the eighth-most FDP per adjusted opportunity in football.

This isn't a spot to fade Dowdle coming off a career performance; he'll be my go-to value back on the Week 6 FanDuel NFL DFS main slate.

Stefon Diggs, WR, New England Patriots

FanDuel Salary: $5,900

Stefon Diggs has turned back the clock in recent weeks, but his FanDuel NFL DFS salary hasn't quite caught up with recent production. In an indoor game with the fastest pace on the main slate, Diggs has plenty of intrigue at a $5,900 salary.

The 31-year-old had a slow start to the year, averaging just 5.9 FDP while topping out at a 50% route rate. But over the past two games, Diggs has become a focal point in this offense. He's ran 66% of the New England Patriots' routes the last two weeks while recording a bonkers 50% target-per-route rate. That resulted in 6 receptions for 101 yards in Week 4, followed by 10 receptions for 146 yards last time out.

With those two outings, Diggs now owns a 22.8% target share and 33.7% target-per-route rate on the season. He's third in the NFL with 3.55 yards per route run.

That sets him up well for Sunday's road date with the New Orleans Saints. New Orleans is just 18th in adjusted pass defense and has given up the 10th-most FDP per target to opposing wide receivers. They're also the fastest-paced team in football, which could lead to more offensive drives for the visiting Pats.

Simply, Diggs' role is too good to ignore in one of the Week 6 main slate's top game environments. We project him for 10.4 FDP -- the most of any wide receiver with a sub-$6,000 salary. Being an easy stack with a top stud quarterback on the Week 6 NFL DFS slate doesn't hurt, either.

