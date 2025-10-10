College Football Expert Picks: Best Bets, Predictions, and Props for Week 7

Each week across college football, you've got countless options at your hand.

Which bets stand out for Week 7 in FanDuel Sportsbook's college football odds?

We polled FanDuel Research's college football writing staff to see where they were seeing value, and below, they listed out their favorite side, total, and player prop of the week.

Let's dig in and see their favorite picks on the board.

College Football Week 7 Expert Betting Picks

Moneyline TCU Oct 11 7:30pm UTC More odds in Sportsbook

Total Match Points Over Oct 11 4:00pm UTC More odds in Sportsbook

A pair of sleeper quarterbacks in the 2026 draft will square off in East Lansing with a chance to shine. Including last week's upset of Penn State, Nico Iamaleava has completed north of 70.0% of his throws and run for 96.5 yards per game since the UCLA Bruins' coaching shift. Aiden Chiles' 76.0 QBR (28th in FBS) is a massive step forward, and the Michigan State Spartans are quietly averaging 32.8 PPG. As both square off against each others' respective bottom-40 pass defenses (on a YPA basis), this game could contain fireworks that seemed pretty unlikely when we saw this matchup on the schedule during the summer.

Emmanuel Henderson (KU) - Receiving Yds Emmanuel Henderson (KU) Over Oct 11 11:30pm UTC More odds in Sportsbook

Spread Georgia Oct 11 11:30pm UTC More odds in Sportsbook

Total Match Points Under Oct 11 11:00pm UTC More odds in Sportsbook

Devon Dampier (UTAH) - Rushing Yds Devon Dampier (UTAH) Over Oct 12 2:15am UTC More odds in Sportsbook

Saturday's matchup between the Arizona State Sun Devils and Utah Utes could be messy with rain and wind gusts in the forecast. This should cater to the run, and Utah QB Devon Dampier has logged double-digit rushing attempts in four of five games. After posting 11.7 carries per game over his last three games, Dampier could be bound for over 50.5 rushing yards with Arizona State ranking 112th in EPA per rushing attempt allowed (via Game On Paper).

Spread San Diego State Oct 12 2:30am UTC More odds in Sportsbook

The 4-1 San Diego State Aztecs can lean on their defense in Saturday's clash against the 1-4 Nevada Wolf Pack, who are 122nd in offensive success rate (37.4%) and 106th in defensive success rate (43.3%) entering Week 7. Along with San Diego State's defense being 10th in success rate (32.9%) and 15th in EPA per play allowed (-0.17), they are 4-1 against the spread (ATS) this season (compared to Nevada being 0-2 ATS at home).

Wisconsin Total Points Under Oct 11 11:00pm UTC More odds in Sportsbook

Chris Brazzell II (TENN) - Receiving Yds Chris Brazzell II (TENN) Over Oct 11 8:15pm UTC More odds in Sportsbook

