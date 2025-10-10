3 Best NFL Same Game Parlay Bets for Week 6

Looking for a new way to bet on the NFL this season? A Same Game Parlay (SGP) via the NFL odds at FanDuel Sportsbook might be the answer!

SGPs allow you to combine two or more selections from the same game for a higher potential payout. For more information about parlays, SGP, and SGP+, head over to FanDuel Sportsbook.

This article will provide some SGPs builds to consider each week based on the games and props available, but there are plenty more popular parlay ideas available at FanDuel's Parlay Hub, too!

Which correlated bets stand out for this week's NFL action?

All NFL odds come from FanDuel Sportsbook and may change after this article is published.

NFL SGP Bets to Target: Week 6

Denver Broncos at New York Jets

Jets Under 17.5 (-128)

Evan Engram Over 2.5 Receptions (-148)

Troy Franklin Any Time Touchdown Scorer (+250)

We can start our Sunday morning bright and early with a Same Game Parlay for a 9:30 a.m. ET kick off between the Denver Broncos vs. New York Jets in London. Of course, these are two teams on completely different levels as our NFL Power Rankings for Week 6 have Denver ranked 8th while New York is 27th. As the 7.5-point spread in favor of the Broncos suggests this could get out of hand.

Among our three SGPs for Sunday, this one carries the longest odds at +949. Leaning on the dominant Denver defense is always a good idea. The unit ranks as our fourth-best schedule-adjusted defense while holding opponents to 16.8 points per game (second-fewest). The Jets carry the seventh-worst adjusted offense.

NY Jets Total Points Under Oct 12 1:31pm UTC More odds in Sportsbook

Most of New York's success has come from the ground, sporting the 13th-highest rush-play rate paired with 5.4 yards per rushing attempt (3rd-highest). The Broncos hold the sixth-best adjusted rush D, though, limiting opposing teams to 88.4 rushing yards per game (fifth-fewest). A potential negative game script could force the Jets to throw, as well, and they're totaling only 6.6 yards per passing attempt (10th-fewest).

Shifting our focus to the Denver offense, quarterback Bo Nix has excelled since a poor Week 1 showing, totaling 0.14 expected points added per dropback (EPA/db) since Week 2 (via NFL Next Gen Stats). New York carries the third-worst adjusted pass defense. With the Jets' top corner Sauce Gardner likely shadowing Courtland Sutton, I'm a big fan of the Broncos' secondary targets.

Evan Engram's 2.5-catch reception prop catches my eye. Since returning from injury in Week 4, he's enjoyed an elevated role with 6.5 targets, 4.0 receptions, and 31.0 receiving yards per game compared to 3.0 targets, 2.0 catches, and 16.5 receiving yards per contest in his first two games. After holding a 45.3% route rate and 9.0% target share in Weeks 1 and 2, Engram has a 55.2% route share and 16.7% target share over the previous two. He's posted four receptions in back-to-back games, giving me confidence he can haul in three receptions in this one.

As the offense's WR2, Troy Franklin has enjoyed heavy usage around the goal line with a 41.2% red zone target on the season (the highest). That's continued since Week 3 as he owns a 40.0% target share in that time. The Broncos have averaged 23.0 points per game (PPG) over the last three, yet Franklin has still yet to find the end zone.

Backed by a high red zone usage rate paired with Denver's 26.5 team total, Franklin is due to score a TD.

New England Patriots at New Orleans Saints

Over 45.5 (-115)

Rashid Shaheed Over 46.5 Receiving Yards (-114)

Stefon Diggs Any Time Touchdown Scorer (+170)

Our Brandon Gdula's adjusted pace and pass report rankings for Week 6 has Sunday's New England Patriots and New Orleans Saints matchup tabbed with the quickest pace. Both defenses are in the top 13 of adjusted rush defense while sitting in the bottom half of pass D rankings.

This is gearing up to be a pass-funnel game for both offenses. Quarterback Drake Maye boasts 0.20 EPA/db on the season while Spencer Rattler has overachieved and comes off his best performance yet (0.18 EPA/db). Both QBs could stay hot, leading to an over thanks to a quick pace.

Total Match Points Over Oct 12 5:01pm UTC More odds in Sportsbook

Of course, this means we are targeting player props in the passing games, as well. The Pats are surrendering 8.2 yards per passing attempt (fourth-most), but that's dropped to 6.6 yards per passing attempt allowed over the last two games -- which featured Christian Gonzalez's only appearances of 2025.

Avoiding Gonzalez is a wise idea, and Rashid Shaheed should benefit from matchups against Carlton Davis III -- who has 56.2 Pro Football Focus coverage grade. As seen in our wide receiver-cornerback matchups to target in Week 6, New England runs man coverage at the ninth-highest rate. Shaheed touts an 86.2 PFF receiving grade against man, compared to 60.4 when facing zone.

With the Patriots surrendering the eighth-most yards per downfield target, Shaheed could be due for big plays thanks to a 34.5% downfield target share since Week 3.

For New England, Stefon Diggs has flourished since Week 4 -- logging 9.5 targets, 8.0 receptions, and 123.5 receiving yards per game in that time. Despite holding a 42.2% target share and 42.9% red zone target share over the last two games, Diggs has yet to find the end zone.

In an elevated role and in a game with a quick pace, Diggs has a good shot of scoring his first touchdown of 2025.

Dallas Cowboys at Carolina Panthers

Cowboys Over 26.5 (-122)

Jake Ferguson 50+ Receiving Yards (-108)

Jalen Coker Over 27.5 Receiving Yards (-114)

The Dallas Cowboys have the fourth-best adjusted offense, totaling 30.2 PPG (fourth-most) and 6.1 yards per play (fifth-most). After posting at least 37 points in three of the last four games, this offense should stay hot Sunday with the Carolina Panthers ranking as the ninth-worst adjusted defense.

This game also has the fourth-quickest adjusted pace of the week. Both teams are in the top 11 for the highest pass-play rates. The Panthers even have the 12th-highest red zone scoring rate allowed while Dallas has the 9th-highest mark on offense.

Sticking with the Cowboys' offense, Jake Ferguson has the second-most receptions in the league (41) among all players -- posting 9.6 targets, 8.2 catches, and 54.4 receiving yards per game. His receiving yards prop of 48.5 is appealing, but his 50-yard alternate line catches my attention, too.

Jake Ferguson - Alt Receiving Yds Jake Ferguson - Alt Receiving Yds Jake Ferguson 50+ Yards -108 View more odds in Sportsbook

CeeDee Lamb (ankle) is likely a week away from returning, meaning we can continue to lean into Ferguson's high usage. He touts a 27.3% target share along with 10.0 targets per game since Lamb's absence began in Week 3. Carolina is allowing the most receiving yards to tight ends, rounding out Ferguson's prop.

Jalen Coker (quad) has been a full-time participant at practice all week. Outside of Tetairoa McMillan, Carolina's offense has few targets. Coker was extremely efficient a season ago with a 11.4% catch rate over expectation (CROE) and 14.0 receiving yards over expectation (RecYOE).

After recording 43.5 receiving yards per game as a rookie, Coker's 27.5-yard line is enticing with Dallas ranking as the second-worst adjusted pass defense.

New to FanDuel Sportsbook? You’ll receive $300 in Bonus Bets if your first $5+ bet wins! See here for full terms and conditions. Learn about today’s other offers at FanDuel Sportsbook Promos.

Which NFL bets stand out to you? Check out FanDuel Sportsbook's latest NFL betting odds to see the full menu of options.

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

The above author is a FanDuel employee and is not eligible to compete in public daily fantasy contests or place sports betting wagers on FanDuel. The advice provided by the author does not necessarily represent the views of FanDuel. Taking the author's advice will not guarantee a successful outcome. You should use your own judgment when participating in daily fantasy contests or placing sports wagers.