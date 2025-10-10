NFL Expert Best Bets, Predictions, and Player Props for Week 6

Each week throughout the NFL season, the staff here at FanDuel Research will bring you their three favorite bets on the board -- one side, one total, and one player prop from the NFL betting odds at FanDuel Sportsbook.

They'll also share some insight into one of the picks to provide you with reasoning as to why they're on that bet.

Here's what our staff likes for this week.

Note: All odds come from the NFL odds at FanDuel Sportsbook. Betting lines and our NFL projections may change after this article is published.

NFL Expert Picks for Week 6

Spread/Moneyline: Dolphins +4.5 (-120)

This cross-country trip for the Los Angeles Chargers without both starting tackles and RB Omarion Hampton could be a huge problem. The Miami Dolphins' pass rush is its defense's only hope, generating a 31.7% pressure rate this year with Jalen Phillips, Bradley Chubb, and Chop Robinson. Miami gave up 239 yards on the ground last week, but Kimani Vidal and Hassan Haskins should struggle to replicate that. Getting 4.5 points, I'll ride the home side when Tua Tagovailoa has played well the past two weeks and, at 1-4, urgency should be present to keep their season alive.

Total: Seahawks-Jaguars Under 47.5 Points (-115)

Player Prop: Quinshon Judkins Over 77.5 Rushing Yards (-114)

Spread/Moneyline: Falcons +4.5 (-110)

Total: Steelers-Browns Under 38.5 (-112)

Player Prop: Jalen Coker Over 27.5 Receiving Yards (-114)

Coker is expected to make his season debut this week, and while there's certainly some risk he has his snap count monitored, I'm bullish on him in a dream matchup versus a Cowboys defense that ranks 31st in schedule-adjusted pass defense. Dallas is allowing the most receiving yards per game to WRs (188.8), and Coker was a reliable weapon for Carolina as a rookie last campaign, averaging 43.5 receiving yards per game for the year, including 53.7 yards per game over his final four outings.

Spread/Moneyline: Steelers -5.5 (-120)

The Browns have a strong defense, but it's fair to be skeptical of their offense's ability to score points against the Steelers. While Cleveland might be in better hands with Dillon Gabriel under center, Gabriel still averaged just -0.12 EPA per dropback in his debut. In his second NFL start, he'll be on the road against a Pittsburgh team that's coming off a bye and has a defense that's sixth in pressure rate (39.5%) and fourth in sack rate (8.6%).

Total: Cowboys-Panthers Over 49.5 (-108)

Player Prop: Stefon Diggs Over 60.5 Receiving Yards (-114)

Spread/Moneyline: Cowboys -3 (-120)

Total: Rams-Ravens Under 44.5 (-105)

Player Prop: Marvin Harrison Jr. Over 53.5 Receiving Yards (-114)

Harrison has still left us wanting more in his second NFL season, but by no means has he been ineffective. Marv enters Week 6 averaging 4 receptions and 61.2 receiving yards on 6.4 targets per game. He's been trending up, too, seeing a season-high 10 targets in Week 4 before amassing his most yards (98) of the 2025 campaign in Week 5. That sets up well for a "special" trip to Indianapolis where his father starred in the 2000s. With the Cardinals sizable underdogs against the Colts' well-oiled machine of an offense, expect Arizona to look Marv's way early and often in a negative game script. That should be enough to push him over 53.5 receiving yards -- a mark he's cleared in three of five games this season.

Spread/Moneyline: Rams -7.5 (-105)

Total: Bengals-Packers Over 44.5 (-104)

Player Prop: Courtland Sutton Over 61.5 Receiving Yards (-114)

Sutton has collected an absurd 298 receiving yards across his last three games, two of which were on the road. He's up to a 22.0% target share and 36.9% air yards share and is primed to put his big play tendencies on display against the New York Jets. The Jets enter with a 30th-ranked schedule-adjusted pass defense and are coughing up the most yards per route run (2.13) to opposing wide receivers. Denver might not need to pass the ball all that much on Sunday, but this still feels like a low mark for a player who's gone for 80-plus yards in three straight games and draws a soft matchup.

Spread/Moneyline: Saints +3.5 (-115)

Total: Bengals-Packers Under 44.5 (-118)

Player Prop: Ashton Jeanty Over 18.5 Rushing Attempts (-102)

The Las Vegas Raiders should look to lower their passing attempts due to Geno Smith’s league-leading nine interceptions. After touting a 64.2% pass-play rate in the first two games, that has dropped to 50.9% over the previous three. Excluding last week’s 40-6 loss in a negative game script, the Raiders posted a 46.3% pass-play rate over Week 3 and 4. In those games, Jeanty posted 19.0 rushing attempts per game compared to 15.0 in the first two contests. As 4.5-point favorites while the Tennessee Titans have the fifth-worst adjusted rush defense, Jeanty should get plenty of work.

Spread/Moneyline: Seahawks Moneyline (-104)

Total: Colts Over 27.5 Points (-106)

Player Prop: Stefon Diggs 6+ Receptions (+128)

Diggs has hauled in six-plus receptions in back-to-back weeks, and he's leading the Patriots in target share (42.2%), air yards share (54.2%), and yards per route run (6.50) by a wide margin in that two-game sample. With New England ranking third in pass rate over expected (+2.7%) and Drake Maye building a strong rapport with the veteran wideout, Diggs should remain heavily involved in an indoor matchup versus the New Orleans Saints.

Spread/Moneyline: Seahawks Moneyline (-104)

Total: Bengals-Packers Over 44.5 (-104)

Player Prop: Breece Hall Any Time Touchdown (+170)

We didn't get to see it in full effect last week because the New York Jets got blown out, but the Braelon Allen injury is huge for Hall's touchdown expectations. Allen had handled 32.0% of the team's red-zone carries or targets prior to his injury. In the first game without Allen, Hall handled 14 carries and 5 targets, going for 100-plus yards from scrimmage for the third time in five games. He's a key piece of this offense, so if they do manage to score in a tough matchup, Hall is likely to be involved.

