Stefon Diggs Fantasy Football Week 12: Stats and Projections vs. Bengals

Stefon Diggs and the New England Patriots will play the Cincinnati Bengals and their 31st-ranked passing defense (257.3 yards allowed per game) in Week 12, on Sunday at 1 p.m. ET.

With Diggs' next game against the Bengals, should you consider him for your daily fantasy roster? See below for more stats and information.

Thinking about playing Diggs this week? Start building your FanDuel fantasy football lineup today!

Stefon Diggs Week 12 Fantasy Football Projection

Matchup: New England Patriots at Cincinnati Bengals

New England Patriots at Cincinnati Bengals Game Date: November 23, 2025

November 23, 2025 Game Time: 1 p.m.

1 p.m. Projected Fantasy Points: 9.1

9.1 PPR Projected Fantasy Points: 11.6

11.6 Projected Receiving Yards: 63.18

63.18 Projected Receiving TDs: 0.44

Projections provided by numberFire

Diggs Fantasy Performance

At the WR position, Diggs is currently the 25th-ranked fantasy player (93rd overall), putting up 83.9 total fantasy points (7.6 per game).

In his last three games, Diggs has totaled 189 yards and two scores on 17 catches (23 targets). From a fantasy perspective, he has produced 30.9 fantasy points (10.3 per game) during that stretch.

Diggs has been targeted 35 times, with 27 receptions for 272 yards and three TDs, in his last five games. He has put up 45.2 fantasy points (9.0 per game) during that period.

The high point of Diggs' fantasy season so far was Week 5 against the Buffalo Bills, when he carried zero times for zero yards on his way to 14.6 fantasy points. He also had 10 receptions (on 12 targets) for 146 yards as a pass-catcher.

From a fantasy standpoint, Stefon Diggs had his worst performance of the season in Week 3 against the Pittsburgh Steelers, when he tallied just 2.3 fantasy points (0 receptions, 0 yards).

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

Bengals Defensive Performance

Cincinnati has allowed only one player to register more than 300 yards passing in a game this season.

A total of 14 players have thrown for at least one TD versus the Bengals this season.

A total of six players have thrown for at least two touchdowns versus Cincinnati this season.

The Bengals have allowed at least three passing TDs to four opposing QBs this season.

Cincinnati has allowed three players to rack up more than 100 yards receiving in a game this year.

The Bengals have allowed 22 players to catch a TD pass versus them this year.

A total of three players have caught more than one touchdown pass versus Cincinnati this year.

The Bengals have given up more than 100 yards on the ground to five players this year.

A total of nine players have rushed for at least one TD against Cincinnati this year.

The Bengals have allowed at least two rushing TDs to three players this season.

Want more data and analysis on Stefon Diggs? Check out FanDuel Research for all the latest and in-depth fantasy and betting coverage.