Hawks vs. Pistons Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Nov. 18

Hawks vs. Pistons Game Info

Date: Tuesday, November 18, 2025

Tuesday, November 18, 2025 Time: 7:30 p.m. ET

7:30 p.m. ET Venue: State Farm Arena -- Atlanta, Georgia

State Farm Arena -- Atlanta, Georgia Coverage: FDSSE and FDSDET

The Detroit Pistons (12-2) will try to continue a 10-game winning streak when they visit the Atlanta Hawks (9-5) at 7:30 p.m. ET on Tuesday, November 18, 2025 as 1.5-point favorites. The Hawks have won five games in a row. The point total is set at 227.5 for the matchup.

Hawks vs. Pistons Odds & Spread

All NBA betting lines, odds and prop bets are from FanDuel Sportsbook.

Favorite Spread Total Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Pistons -1.5 227.5 -112 -104

Hawks vs. Pistons Prediction & Pick

All NBA win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Hawks win (58.2%)

Hawks vs. Pistons Betting Trends

The Pistons have covered the spread 10 times in 14 games with a set spread.

The Hawks have played 14 games, with eight wins against the spread.

This season, Pistons games have hit the over seven times.

Hawks games this year have hit the over on seven of 14 set point totals (50%).

Detroit has covered the spread in a higher percentage of its home games than road games. It has covered seven times in nine opportunities at home, and it has covered three times in five opportunities on the road.

The Pistons have gone over the over/under in a higher percentage of games at home (66.7%) than road tilts (20%).

This season, Atlanta is 2-3-0 at home against the spread (.400 winning percentage). Away, it is 6-3-0 ATS (.667).

In 2025-26 a lower percentage of the Hawks' games have finished above the over/under at home (40%, two of five) than away (55.6%, five of nine).

Pistons Leaders

Jalen Duren's numbers on the season are 20.3 points, 12.3 rebounds and 1.8 assists per game, shooting 67.4% from the floor (sixth in league).

Duncan Robinson's numbers on the season are 12.6 points, 2.8 boards and 1.9 assists per contest, shooting 44.3% from the field and 41.6% from beyond the arc, with an average of 3 made treys.

Ron Holland II averages 9.1 points, 4.1 rebounds and 1.9 assists, shooting 39.2% from the floor and 29.8% from beyond the arc, with 1 made treys per game.

Isaiah Stewart is averaging 10.9 points, 1.4 assists and 6.3 boards.

Javonte Green is averaging 8.1 points, 3.9 rebounds and 1.2 assists.

Hawks Leaders

Per game, Jalen Johnson gives the Hawks 21.8 points, 9.6 rebounds and 6.3 assists. He also averages 1.8 steals (seventh in league) and 0.3 blocks.

Per game, Onyeka Okongwu provides the Hawks 15.7 points, 7.9 boards and 2.5 assists. He also averages 0.9 steals and 1.1 blocks.

Dyson Daniels averages 8.7 points, 5.7 rebounds and 5.8 assists. He is sinking 46.9% of his shots from the field.

The Hawks are getting 17.8 points, 2.8 boards and 3.6 assists per game from Nickeil Alexander-Walker.

Per game, Kristaps Porzingis gives the Hawks 17.3 points, 5.7 boards and 3.7 assists, plus 0.6 steals and 1.6 blocks.

For more NBA betting insights, check out FanDuel Research's NBA home page.

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

Watch FanDuel TV's NBA show "Run It Back" with Lou Williams, Michelle Beadle, DeMarcus "Boogie" Cousins and Chandler Parsons weekdays at 10am ET on FanDuel TV, the Run It Back YouTube page, or download the podcast here: fanduel.com/research/tv-and-podcast.