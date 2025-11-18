NFL Week 12 Spread and Total Predictions for Every Game

In the NFL, you're never lacking in prediction models to try to give you an idea of what to expect in a given week, whether those models are for betting or other purposes.

Below, we're going to run through what my spread and total models say about Week 12's NFL games.

As a disclaimer, this is my own, personal betting model. I'll lay out which bets I'm willing to make based on it compared to FanDuel Sportsbook's NFL betting odds, but as always, you'll have to decide for yourself whether there's enough value for you to the plunge, as well.

The spread model is largely based on numberFire's Net Expected Points (NEP) model, which is their version of EPA. The totals model factors in things such as pace and wind speed, as well. Numbers are manually edited to reflect the players who are expected to play in a given game.

Without further ado, here's what I've got for this upcoming slate of games.

NFL Week 12 Predictions

Bills at Texans Prediction

Spread Prediction: Bills -5.5

Total Prediction: 48.3

Thoughts: Model's probably a little hot toward the over here in another start for Davis Mills. He has been fine enough where I don't mind the over, though.

Colts at Chiefs Prediction

Spread Prediction: Chiefs -2.2

Total Prediction: 54.2

Thoughts: The addition of Sauce Gardner is in part negated by the loss of DeForest Buckner, so I don't mind taking the over in this game.

Patriots at Bengals Prediction

Spread Prediction: Patriots -6.8

Total Prediction: 52.5

Thoughts: Showing value in the over here, but I'm a bit gunshy with no Ja'Marr Chase.

Steelers at Bears Prediction

Spread Prediction: Bears -4.0

Total Prediction: 43.6

Jets at Ravens Prediction

Spread Prediction: Ravens -10.5

Total Prediction: 48.0

Thoughts: Showing value in the New York Jets and the over, which may mean we could just wait and back the Jets' team total over for a Tyrod Taylor revenge game.

Seahawks at Titans Prediction

Spread Prediction: Seahawks -12.6

Total Prediction: 43.8

Giants at Lions Prediction

Spread Prediction: Lions -8.7

Total Prediction: 52.4

Vikings at Packers Prediction

Spread Prediction: Packers -9.5

Total Prediction: 46.3

Thoughts: The Minnesota Vikings' struggles on offense mean I prefer laying the points with the Green Bay Packers rather than taking the over.

Browns at Raiders Prediction

Spread Prediction: Raiders -2.8

Total Prediction: 35.0

Jaguars at Cardinals Prediction

Spread Prediction: Cardinals -0.6

Total Prediction: 43.7

Thoughts: The model just isn't buying the Jacksonville Jaguars' offense despite last week's showing. I'm projecting Marvin Harrison Jr. as out for now.

Falcons at Saints Prediction

Spread Prediction: Saints -1.7

Total Prediction: 41.0

Eagles at Cowboys Prediction

Spread Prediction: Eagles -0.7

Total Prediction: 49.3

Thoughts: I've given the Philadelphia Eagles' defense a significant boost but still can't get in line with the market. Lane Johnson's absence does make me willing to bet on the Dallas Cowboys, though.

Buccaneers at Rams Prediction

Spread Prediction: Rams -7.9

Total Prediction: 51.1

Panthers at 49ers Prediction

Spread Prediction: 49ers -6.8

Total Prediction: 48.3

