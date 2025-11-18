Xavier Worthy Fantasy Football Week 12: Stats and Projections vs. Colts

Wide receiver Xavier Worthy is looking at a matchup versus the 25th-ranked pass defense in the league (235.3 yards allowed per game) in Week 12, when his Kansas City Chiefs meet the Indianapolis Colts, Sunday at 1 p.m. ET.

Daily fantasy players, is Worthy worth a look for his upcoming game against the Colts? See below, because we can help you make the correct call.

Xavier Worthy Week 12 Fantasy Football Projection

Matchup: Kansas City Chiefs vs. Indianapolis Colts

Kansas City Chiefs vs. Indianapolis Colts Game Date: November 23, 2025

November 23, 2025 Game Time: 1 p.m.

1 p.m. Projected Fantasy Points: 7.0

7.0 PPR Projected Fantasy Points: 8.9

8.9 Projected Receiving Yards: 43.49

43.49 Projected Receiving TDs: 0.35

Projections provided by numberFire

Worthy Fantasy Performance

Worthy is the 64th-ranked fantasy player at the WR position and 208th overall, as he has put up 41.4 total fantasy points (5.2 per game).

In his last three games, Worthy has posted 10.8 fantasy points (3.6 per game), as he's reeled in 11 passes on 19 targets for 101 yards and zero touchdowns.

Worthy has been targeted 27 times, with 16 receptions for 156 yards and one TD, in his last five games. He has put up 24.2 fantasy points (4.8 per game) during that stretch.

The high point of Worthy's fantasy season was a Week 4 outburst versus the Baltimore Ravens, a game when he came through with five catches and 83 receiving yards (12.1 fantasy points).

Colts Defensive Performance

Three players have posted more than 300 yards passing in a game against Indianapolis this season.

A total of Nine players have thrown for at least one TD against the Colts this season.

A total of four players have thrown for at least two TDs against Indianapolis this season.

Three players have thrown for at least three touchdowns in a game against the Colts this year.

A total of four players have recorded more than 100 yards receiving in a game against Indianapolis this year.

The Colts have allowed 16 players to catch a TD pass versus them this season.

No player has caught more than one touchdown pass versus Indianapolis this season.

No player has racked up over 100 yards rushing in a game against the Colts this season.

Indianapolis has allowed six players to score at least one rushing TD versus them this year.

The Colts have allowed just two players to score more than one rushing touchdown in a game this season.

