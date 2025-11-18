Amon-Ra St. Brown Fantasy Football Week 12: Stats and Projections vs. Giants

Amon-Ra St. Brown and the Detroit Lions will play the New York Giants and their 22nd-ranked passing defense (225.2 yards allowed per game) in Week 12, on Sunday at 1 p.m. ET.

With St. Brown's next game versus the Giants, should you consider him for your daily fantasy lineup? Scroll down for more stats and information.

Amon-Ra St. Brown Week 12 Fantasy Football Projection

Matchup: Detroit Lions vs. New York Giants

Detroit Lions vs. New York Giants Game Date: November 23, 2025

November 23, 2025 Game Time: 1 p.m.

1 p.m. Projected Fantasy Points: 11.2

11.2 PPR Projected Fantasy Points: 14.5

14.5 Projected Receiving Yards: 75.19

75.19 Projected Receiving TDs: 0.63

Projections provided by numberFire

St. Brown Fantasy Performance

St. Brown has been one of the top players in fantasy at the WR position this season, ranking third with 12.2 fantasy points per game (122.4 total points). He is 38th in fantasy points among all players.

In his last three games, St. Brown has grabbed 16 balls (on 33 targets) for 197 yards and one touchdown, good for 25.7 fantasy points (8.6 per game).

St. Brown has racked up 45.0 total fantasy points (9.0 per game) in his last five games, reeling in 31 balls (on 53 targets) for 328 yards and two touchdowns.

The peak of St. Brown's fantasy season so far was Week 2 against the Chicago Bears, when he carried two times for seven yards on his way to 30.2 fantasy points. He also had nine receptions (on 11 targets) for 115 yards with three touchdowns as a pass-catcher.

From a fantasy standpoint, Amon-Ra St. Brown delivered his worst fantasy point total of the season (4.2 points) last week against the Philadelphia Eagles, catching two balls for 42 yards.

Giants Defensive Performance

New York has allowed only one player to amass over 300 yards passing in a game this year.

The Giants have allowed at least one passing TD to 12 opposing QBs this season.

A total of five players have thrown for at least two TDs against New York this season.

Just one player have thrown for at least three touchdowns in a game versus the Giants this year.

New York has allowed three players to pick up more than 100 yards receiving in a game this season.

The Giants have allowed 17 players to catch a TD pass against them this year.

New York has allowed just two players to catch two or more TD passes in a game this season.

The Giants have given up more than 100 yards on the ground to four players this season.

New York has allowed 14 players to score at least one rushing touchdown against them this year.

Only one player has rushed for more than one TD against the Giants this season.

