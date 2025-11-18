UCLA vs Sacramento State College Basketball Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Nov. 18

The Sacramento State Hornets (3-2) take on the UCLA Bruins (3-1) at Pauley Pavilion on November 18, 2025.

Before you place your bet on this game at FanDuel Sportsbook, here are the NCAA basketball odds and spreads you need to know.

UCLA vs. Sacramento State Game Info and Odds

Game day: Tuesday, November 18, 2025

Tuesday, November 18, 2025 Game time: 10:30 p.m. ET

10:30 p.m. ET TV channel: Big Ten Network

Big Ten Network Location: Los Angeles, California

Los Angeles, California Arena: Pauley Pavilion

UCLA vs. Sacramento State Picks and Prediction

All college basketball win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: UCLA win (96.8%)

Before you bet on Tuesday's UCLA-Sacramento State spread (UCLA -28.5) or over/under (144.5 points), check out the betting trends and insights below.

UCLA vs. Sacramento State: ATS Betting Stats and Trends

UCLA covered 20 times in 34 matchups with a spread last season.

Sacramento State won 12 games against the spread last year, while failing to cover 17 times.

When playing at home last season, the Bruins sported a better record against the spread (12-5-0) compared to their ATS record on the road (5-5-0).

In 2024-25 against the spread, the Hornets had a lower winning percentage at home (.231, 3-10-0 record) than on the road (.600, 9-6-0).

UCLA vs. Sacramento State: Moneyline Betting Stats

UCLA was the moneyline favorite 24 total times last season. It went 19-5 in those games.

The Bruins played as a moneyline favorite of -33333 or shorter in only one game last season, which they won.

Sacramento State was underdogs in 27 games last season and won four (14.8%) of those contests.

The Hornets were not a bigger underdog last season than the +4000 moneyline set for this game.

The implied moneyline probability for this matchup gives UCLA a 99.7% chance to win.

UCLA vs. Sacramento State Head-to-Head Comparison

Last year, UCLA was 162nd in the nation offensively (74.2 points scored per game) and 22nd-best on defense (65.2 points conceded).

Last year, UCLA was 300th in college basketball in rebounds (29.9 per game) and 34th in rebounds conceded (28.4).

UCLA was 28th in the country in assists (16.3 per game) last year.

UCLA was 71st in the nation in turnovers per game (10) and 13th-best in turnovers forced (14.4) last year.

While Sacramento State ranked in the bottom 25 in the nation in points per game last year with 66.2 (15th-worst), it ranked 131st in college basketball with 70.5 points surrendered per contest.

Last year Sacramento State pulled down 31.2 boards per game (221st-ranked in college basketball) and gave up 29.3 rebounds per contest (60th-ranked).

Sacramento State put up 13.1 dimes per game, which ranked them 214th in college basketball.

Sacramento State averaged 12.8 turnovers per game (320th-ranked in college basketball) this season, while forcing 11.3 turnovers per contest (176th-ranked).

