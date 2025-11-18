3 Best NBA Bets and Player Props for Tuesday 11/18/25

The 82-game NBA regular season offers us a wide variety of betting options, including point spreads, moneylines, and totals. The Association features 1,230 regular season games, which can make sifting through the odds an overwhelming task.

However, various advanced statistics can help narrow the choices. Our NBA player prop projections paired with advanced stats from the NBA can help give the inside track to quality bets.

While utilizing some of the mentioned tools, which NBA odds from FanDuel Sportsbook look like the best bets today?

Please note lines are subject to change throughout the day after this article is published. All injury news comes from the NBA's official injury report.

NBA Betting Picks for Today

Golden State Warriors at Orlando Magic

It rarely feels good to take the under on Stephen Curry's made threes prop, and it's especially scary when Steph is on a heater like he currently is. But I'm backing him to go under 4.5 made threes tonight at the Orlando Magic.

Stephen Curry - Made Threes Stephen Curry Under Nov 19 12:10am UTC More odds in Sportsbook

Let's get this out of the way -- Curry has been rolling. In two recent showcase games versus the San Antonio Spurs, Curry hit nine and five threes. He's still the most electric shooter in the game. But he's also human, which we saw last time out as he went just 1 for 6 from deep in a pristine matchup with the New Orleans Pelicans.

Tonight's matchup with the Magic is a really tough spot. No team allows a lower three-point attempt rate than the Magic do (35.5%), which has led to Orlando permitting just 3.0 made triples per game to point guards. The Magic are also playing at the league's slowest pace.

Plus, this is the fifth game of a six-game road trip for the Golden State Warriors, so a 37-year-old Curry may be running on fumes a bit.

If Curry catches fire, matchups don't matter much, but facing a slow-paced team that doesn't allow many three-point tries, Curry's chances of getting hot are a little lower than usual today.

Memphis Grizzlies at San Antonio Spurs

The Spurs have a delightful home matchup against the Memphis Grizzlies, and I like San Antonio to cover in a game that is missing two stars with Victor Wembanyama and Ja Morant ruled out.

Spread Betting San Antonio Spurs Nov 19 1:10am UTC More odds in Sportsbook

It's early, but it looks like the Spurs are making a jump into contender status as they rank sixth in net rating (+5.8). On their rise up, San Antonio could've waved at a Memphis team that is heading the other direction as the Grizz -- who were sixth in net rating a campaign ago -- are 25th in net rating (-7.8) so far this season.

Memphis has also been bad against the spread (ATS), posting a 4-10 ATS mark. They've lost seven of their past eight games -- all by at least eight points. Five of the seven losses were by at least 13 points.

San Antonio has been thriving. They've won four of their last six games -- with the two defeats being close losses to Golden State -- and three of the four wins have come by seven-plus points, including a 13-point victory over the Sacramento Kings sans Wemby.

As an added boost, the Spurs have been at home for a week while the Grizzles are in the fourth game of a four-game road trip.

All in all, the Spurs check a lot of boxes, and while Wemby is obviously a big miss, De'Aaron Fox being back helps soften the blow -- as does Memphis being without Morant.

Utah Jazz at Los Angeles Lakers

All signs point to LeBron James suiting up and making his season debut tonight -- although that's not a lock as of Tuesday morning. Assuming LeBron returns, it'll likely result in a usage-rate drop for Luka Doncic, but I still think Luka's +370 triple-double odds are appealing.

To Record A Triple Double To Record A Triple Double Luka Doncic +370 View more odds in Sportsbook

A lot of this has to do with the matchup. The Utah Jazz are dead last in defensive rating and have allowed the most assists per game to PGs (10.1).

Luka is off to an amazing start this season, averaging 34.4 points, 8.9 rebounds and 8.9 assists through 10 games played. While he's registered only one triple-double this year, he's had four games of double-digit boards as well as four games of double-digit assists -- he just hasn't been able to do it on the same night other than once.

Luka is +134 to notch 10-plus assists and +162 to get 10-plus boards. This game has a sky-high 237.5-point total, and even if James plays, there's a chance LeBron's minutes are capped at a modest number.

The biggest hurdle tonight may be blowout risk as the spread is 12.5 points. But if the game stays competitive and Luka gets his full minutes -- 38-plus minutes in three of the past four -- he should be able to at least flirt with a triple-double, and that makes these +370 odds enticing.

New to FanDuel Sportsbook? You’ll receive $150 in Bonus Bets if your first $5+ bet wins! See here for full terms and conditions. Learn about today’s other offers at FanDuel Sportsbook Promos.

Looking for the latest NBA odds? Head over to FanDuel Sportsbook and check out all of the NBA betting options.

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

The above author is a FanDuel employee and is not eligible to compete in public daily fantasy contests or place sports betting wagers on FanDuel. The advice provided by the author does not necessarily represent the views of FanDuel. Taking the author's advice will not guarantee a successful outcome. You should use your own judgment when participating in daily fantasy contests or placing sports wagers.