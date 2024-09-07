Stefon Diggs 2024 Fantasy Football Outlook
In Week 1, the Houston Texans' Stefon Diggs picked up 15.9 fantasy points, and heading into 2024 he was the 17th-ranked fantasy WR (by average draft position). For lots more stats and fantasy projections on him, check out this article.
Stefon Diggs Key Fantasy Stats
Snag a look at Diggs' fantasy outlook for 2024 per 2023 data and the upcoming season's projections from numberFire:
Total
Overall Rank
Position Rank
|2023 Fantasy Points
|166.8
|54
|12
|2024 Projected Fantasy Points
|149.0
|80
|21
Stefon Diggs 2023 Game-by-Game
In his best game of the season, Diggs finished with 30.0 fantasy points -- six receptions, 120 yards and three touchdowns. That was in Week 4 versus the Miami Dolphins. View the rest of his last-season game log below:
Week
Opponent
Fantasy Points
Targets
Receptions
Yards
TDs
|Week 1
|@Colts
|15.9
|6
|6
|33
|2
Stefon Diggs vs. Other Texans Receivers
The Texans, who ranked 13th in the NFL in points scored last season, attempted a pass 57.1% of the time while opting for the ground attack 42.9% of the time. Below is a glance at how Diggs' 2023 receiving numbers stack up against his Houston Texans teammates:
Name
Targets
Catches
Yards
TDs
Red Zone Targets
|Stefon Diggs
|160
|107
|1183
|8
|15
|Nico Collins
|109
|80
|1297
|8
|15
|Tank Dell
|75
|47
|709
|7
|8
|Dalton Schultz
|88
|59
|635
|5
|13
Want more data and analysis on Stefon Diggs? Check out FanDuel Research for all the latest and in-depth fantasy and betting coverage.