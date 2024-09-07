Stefon Diggs 2024 Fantasy Football Outlook

In Week 1, the Houston Texans' Stefon Diggs picked up 15.9 fantasy points, and heading into 2024 he was the 17th-ranked fantasy WR (by average draft position). For lots more stats and fantasy projections on him, check out this article.

Getting ready for fantasy football season? Compete for cash prizes with FanDuel fantasy football by entering your lineup today!

Stefon Diggs Key Fantasy Stats

Snag a look at Diggs' fantasy outlook for 2024 per 2023 data and the upcoming season's projections from numberFire:

Total Overall Rank Position Rank 2023 Fantasy Points 166.8 54 12 2024 Projected Fantasy Points 149.0 80 21

Stefon Diggs 2023 Game-by-Game

In his best game of the season, Diggs finished with 30.0 fantasy points -- six receptions, 120 yards and three touchdowns. That was in Week 4 versus the Miami Dolphins. View the rest of his last-season game log below:

Week Opponent Fantasy Points Targets Receptions Yards TDs Week 1 @Colts 15.9 6 6 33 2

Kickoff your FanDuel fantasy football league today!

Stefon Diggs vs. Other Texans Receivers

The Texans, who ranked 13th in the NFL in points scored last season, attempted a pass 57.1% of the time while opting for the ground attack 42.9% of the time. Below is a glance at how Diggs' 2023 receiving numbers stack up against his Houston Texans teammates:

Name Targets Catches Yards TDs Red Zone Targets Stefon Diggs 160 107 1183 8 15 Nico Collins 109 80 1297 8 15 Tank Dell 75 47 709 7 8 Dalton Schultz 88 59 635 5 13

New to FanDuel Sportsbook? You’ll receive $200 in Bonus Bets guaranteed after your first bet of $5+ is placed! See here for full terms and conditions. Learn about today’s other offers at FanDuel Sportsbook Promos.

Want more data and analysis on Stefon Diggs? Check out FanDuel Research for all the latest and in-depth fantasy and betting coverage.