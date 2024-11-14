Stars vs Bruins Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Puck Line & Over/Under for November 14

The Dallas Stars versus the Boston Bruins is on the NHL schedule for Thursday.

Stars vs Bruins Game Info

Dallas Stars (9-5) vs. Boston Bruins (8-7-2)

Date: Thursday, November 14, 2024

Thursday, November 14, 2024 Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET Venue: American Airlines Center -- Dallas, Texas

American Airlines Center -- Dallas, Texas Coverage: ESPN+

Stars vs Bruins Odds

Favorite Underdog Total Stars (-172) Bruins (+142) -

Stars vs Bruins Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Stars win (61.6%)

Stars vs Bruins Puck Line

A line has not yet been set for this game.

Stars vs Bruins Over/Under

The over/under for the Stars vs Bruins November 14 NHL matchup has not yet been set.

Stars vs Bruins Moneyline

Dallas is a -172 favorite on the moneyline, while Boston is a +142 underdog on the road.

