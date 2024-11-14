Stars vs Bruins Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Puck Line & Over/Under for November 14
The Dallas Stars versus the Boston Bruins is on the NHL schedule for Thursday.
Stars vs Bruins Game Info
- Dallas Stars (9-5) vs. Boston Bruins (8-7-2)
- Date: Thursday, November 14, 2024
- Time: 8:00 PM ET
- Venue: American Airlines Center -- Dallas, Texas
- Coverage: ESPN+
Stars vs Bruins Odds
Favorite
Underdog
Total
|Stars (-172)
|Bruins (+142)
|-
Stars vs Bruins Prediction & Pick
All NHL win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.
Prediction: Stars win (61.6%)
Stars vs Bruins Puck Line
- A line has not yet been set for this game.
Stars vs Bruins Over/Under
- The over/under for the Stars vs Bruins November 14 NHL matchup has not yet been set.
Stars vs Bruins Moneyline
- Dallas is a -172 favorite on the moneyline, while Boston is a +142 underdog on the road.