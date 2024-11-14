menu item
NHL

Stars vs Bruins Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Puck Line & Over/Under for November 14

Data Skrive
Data Skrive

Stars vs Bruins Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Puck Line & Over/Under for November 14

The Dallas Stars versus the Boston Bruins is on the NHL schedule for Thursday.

Get the latest NHL odds ahead of this game on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Stars vs Bruins Game Info

  • Dallas Stars (9-5) vs. Boston Bruins (8-7-2)
  • Date: Thursday, November 14, 2024
  • Time: 8:00 PM ET
  • Venue: American Airlines Center -- Dallas, Texas
  • Coverage: ESPN+

Stars vs Bruins Odds

All NHL odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Favorite
Underdog
Total
Stars (-172)Bruins (+142)-

Stars vs Bruins Prediction & Pick

All NHL win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.
Prediction: Stars win (61.6%)

Stars vs Bruins Puck Line

  • A line has not yet been set for this game.

Stars vs Bruins Over/Under

  • The over/under for the Stars vs Bruins November 14 NHL matchup has not yet been set.

Stars vs Bruins Moneyline

  • Dallas is a -172 favorite on the moneyline, while Boston is a +142 underdog on the road.

