Sports Betting Podcast: NFL Week 11 Player Props and Touchdown Picks

Some of Week 11's marquee NFL games feature player who could be intriguing in the prop market. Where can we find value in those key matchups? FanDuel Research's Annie Nader joins Jim Sannes to preview Sunday's biggest games, outlining her favorite props within them, before digging into other yardage and touchdown picks she likes at FanDuel Sportsbook.

Any Time Touchdown Scorer Any Time Touchdown Scorer Josh Allen +140 View more odds in Sportsbook

To ensure you get every episode of Covering the Spread right as it is posted, make sure you subscribe to the podcast on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, or wherever you get your podcasts. A video version of the podcast is also available on YouTube.

Video Version

New to FanDuel Sportsbook? You’ll receive $150 in Bonus Bets if your first bet of $5+ wins! See here for full terms and conditions. Learn about today’s other offers at FanDuel Sportsbook Promos.

Which props stand out to you in Week 11? Check out FanDuel Sportsbook's latest NFL betting odds to see the full menu of options.

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

The above author is a FanDuel employee and is not eligible to compete in public daily fantasy contests or place sports betting wagers on FanDuel. The advice provided by the author does not necessarily represent the views of FanDuel. Taking the author’s advice will not guarantee a successful outcome. You should use your own judgment when participating in daily fantasy contests or placing sports wagers.