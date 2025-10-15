FanDuel ResearchSportsbookFantasyCasinoRacingFanDuel TVFree2Play
menu item
NFL iconNFL

Explore NFL

MLB iconMLB

Explore MLB

NCAAF iconNCAAF

Explore NCAAF

WNBA iconWNBA

Explore WNBA

NBA iconNBA

Explore NBA

NHL iconNHL

Explore NHL

FanDuel Promos iconFanDuel Promos

Explore FanDuel Promos

Email Sign-Up iconEmail Sign-Up

Explore Email Sign-Up

More

More

Logo
START YOUR OWN WINNING STREAK
Player Image
SportsBookLogo
Chevrons Texture
NCAAF

Michigan vs Washington Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Week 8 2025

Data Skrive
Data Skrive

Subscribe to our newsletter

Michigan vs Washington Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Week 8 2025

The Saturday slate in college football includes a matchup between the Michigan Wolverines and the Washington Huskies.

We've got you covered, in terms of the most important info about NCAA football betting lines, before you make your wager on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Michigan vs Washington Odds & Spread

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

  • All college football odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.
  • Moneyline: Michigan: (-210) | Washington: (+176)
  • Spread: Michigan: -5.5 (-118) | Washington: +5.5 (-104)
  • Total: 50.5 -- Over: (-110) | Under: (-110)

Michigan vs Washington Betting Trends

  • Michigan has won twice against the spread this year.
  • Michigan owns one win ATS (1-2) as a 5.5-point favorite or greater this year.
  • There have been three Michigan games (of six) that went over the total this season.
  • Washington has posted two wins against the spread this season.
  • Washington doesn't have a win ATS (0-1) as a 5.5-point underdog or greater this year.
  • Two Washington games (of five) have gone over the point total this season.

Michigan vs Washington Prediction & Pick

All college football win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.
Prediction: Wolverines win (62.8%)

Michigan vs Washington Point Spread

Michigan is favored by 5.5 points against Washington. Michigan is -118 to cover the spread, while Washington is -104.

Michigan vs Washington Over/Under

A total of 50.5 points has been set for the Michigan-Washington game on Oct. 18, with the over available at -110 and the under at -110.

Michigan vs Washington Moneyline

Looking at the moneyline for Washington-Michigan, Washington is the underdog at +176, and Michigan is -210.

Michigan vs. Washington Points Insights

Point Scored (PG)
Points Scored CFB Rank
Points Allowed (PG)
Points Allowed CFB Rank
Average Total
Total Games
Michigan29.56118.73047.36
Washington39.21819.73654.36

Michigan vs. Washington Game Info

  • Game day: Saturday, October 18, 2025
  • Game time: 12 p.m. ET
  • TV channel: FOX
  • Location: Ann Arbor, Michigan
  • Stadium: Michigan Stadium

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

Check out even more in-depth Michigan vs. Washington analysis on FanDuel Research.

Subscribe to our newsletter

Want more stories like this?

Sign up to our newsletter to receive the latest news.

Newsletter Signup
Newsletter Signup