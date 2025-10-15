Michigan vs Washington Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Week 8 2025
The Saturday slate in college football includes a matchup between the Michigan Wolverines and the Washington Huskies.
Michigan vs Washington Odds & Spread
- Moneyline: Michigan: (-210) | Washington: (+176)
- Spread: Michigan: -5.5 (-118) | Washington: +5.5 (-104)
- Total: 50.5 -- Over: (-110) | Under: (-110)
Michigan vs Washington Betting Trends
- Michigan has won twice against the spread this year.
- Michigan owns one win ATS (1-2) as a 5.5-point favorite or greater this year.
- There have been three Michigan games (of six) that went over the total this season.
- Washington has posted two wins against the spread this season.
- Washington doesn't have a win ATS (0-1) as a 5.5-point underdog or greater this year.
- Two Washington games (of five) have gone over the point total this season.
Michigan vs Washington Prediction & Pick
All college football win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.
Prediction: Wolverines win (62.8%)
Michigan vs Washington Point Spread
Michigan is favored by 5.5 points against Washington. Michigan is -118 to cover the spread, while Washington is -104.
Michigan vs Washington Over/Under
A total of 50.5 points has been set for the Michigan-Washington game on Oct. 18, with the over available at -110 and the under at -110.
Michigan vs Washington Moneyline
Looking at the moneyline for Washington-Michigan, Washington is the underdog at +176, and Michigan is -210.
Michigan vs. Washington Points Insights
Point Scored (PG)
Points Scored CFB Rank
Points Allowed (PG)
Points Allowed CFB Rank
Average Total
Total Games
|Michigan
|29.5
|61
|18.7
|30
|47.3
|6
|Washington
|39.2
|18
|19.7
|36
|54.3
|6
Michigan vs. Washington Game Info
- Game day: Saturday, October 18, 2025
- Game time: 12 p.m. ET
- TV channel: FOX
- Location: Ann Arbor, Michigan
- Stadium: Michigan Stadium
