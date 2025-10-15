Michigan vs Washington Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Week 8 2025

The Saturday slate in college football includes a matchup between the Michigan Wolverines and the Washington Huskies.

We've got you covered, in terms of the most important info about NCAA football betting lines, before you make your wager on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Michigan vs Washington Odds & Spread

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

All college football odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Moneyline: Michigan: (-210) | Washington: (+176)

Michigan: (-210) | Washington: (+176) Spread: Michigan: -5.5 (-118) | Washington: +5.5 (-104)

Michigan: -5.5 (-118) | Washington: +5.5 (-104) Total: 50.5 -- Over: (-110) | Under: (-110)

Michigan vs Washington Betting Trends

Michigan has won twice against the spread this year.

Michigan owns one win ATS (1-2) as a 5.5-point favorite or greater this year.

There have been three Michigan games (of six) that went over the total this season.

Washington has posted two wins against the spread this season.

Washington doesn't have a win ATS (0-1) as a 5.5-point underdog or greater this year.

Two Washington games (of five) have gone over the point total this season.

Michigan vs Washington Prediction & Pick

All college football win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Wolverines win (62.8%)

Michigan vs Washington Point Spread

Michigan is favored by 5.5 points against Washington. Michigan is -118 to cover the spread, while Washington is -104.

Michigan vs Washington Over/Under

A total of 50.5 points has been set for the Michigan-Washington game on Oct. 18, with the over available at -110 and the under at -110.

Michigan vs Washington Moneyline

Looking at the moneyline for Washington-Michigan, Washington is the underdog at +176, and Michigan is -210.

Michigan vs. Washington Points Insights

Point Scored (PG) Points Scored CFB Rank Points Allowed (PG) Points Allowed CFB Rank Average Total Total Games Michigan 29.5 61 18.7 30 47.3 6 Washington 39.2 18 19.7 36 54.3 6

Michigan vs. Washington Game Info

Game day: Saturday, October 18, 2025

Saturday, October 18, 2025 Game time: 12 p.m. ET

12 p.m. ET TV channel: FOX

FOX Location: Ann Arbor, Michigan

Ann Arbor, Michigan Stadium: Michigan Stadium

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

Check out even more in-depth Michigan vs. Washington analysis on FanDuel Research.