Buffalo vs UMass Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Week 8 2025

The Buffalo Bulls will take on the UMass Minutemen in college football action on Saturday.

Before you make your wager on FanDuel Sportsbook, we've got you covered, in terms of the vital information regarding today's NCAA football betting odds.

Buffalo vs UMass Odds & Spread

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

All college football odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Moneyline: Buffalo: (-800) | UMass: (+540)

Buffalo: (-800) | UMass: (+540) Spread: Buffalo: -16.5 (-115) | UMass: +16.5 (-105)

Buffalo: -16.5 (-115) | UMass: +16.5 (-105) Total: 44.5 -- Over: (-115) | Under: (-105)

Buffalo vs UMass Betting Trends

Buffalo has beaten the spread three times in six games.

Buffalo owns one win ATS (1-1) as a 16.5-point favorite or greater this season.

Out of six Buffalo games so far this season, three have gone over the total.

UMass has but one win versus the spread this season.

As a 16.5-point underdog or greater, UMass has one win ATS (1-1) this season.

UMass has played six games this season, and three of them have gone over the total.

Buffalo vs UMass Prediction & Pick

All college football win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Bulls win (82.3%)

Buffalo vs UMass Point Spread

UMass is the underdog by 16.5 points against Buffalo. UMass is -115 to cover the spread, and Buffalo is -105.

Buffalo vs UMass Over/Under

The Buffalo-UMass game on Oct. 18 has been given an over/under of 44.5 points. The over is -115 and the under is -105.

Buffalo vs UMass Moneyline

Buffalo is a -800 favorite on the moneyline, while UMass is a +540 underdog.

Buffalo vs. UMass Points Insights

Point Scored (PG) Points Scored CFB Rank Points Allowed (PG) Points Allowed CFB Rank Average Total Total Games Buffalo 25.2 93 21.3 49 48.0 6 UMass 9.7 136 36.8 128 49.8 6

Buffalo vs. UMass Game Info

Game day: Saturday, October 18, 2025

Saturday, October 18, 2025 Game time: 2:30 p.m. ET

2:30 p.m. ET TV channel: ESPN+

ESPN+ Location: Amherst, Massachusetts

Amherst, Massachusetts Stadium: Warren McGuirk Alumni Stadium

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

Check out even more in-depth Buffalo vs. UMass analysis on FanDuel Research.