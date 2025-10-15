Buffalo vs UMass Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Week 8 2025
The Buffalo Bulls will take on the UMass Minutemen in college football action on Saturday.
Before you make your wager on FanDuel Sportsbook, we've got you covered, in terms of the vital information regarding today's NCAA football betting odds.
Buffalo vs UMass Odds & Spread
Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!
- All college football odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.
- Moneyline: Buffalo: (-800) | UMass: (+540)
- Spread: Buffalo: -16.5 (-115) | UMass: +16.5 (-105)
- Total: 44.5 -- Over: (-115) | Under: (-105)
Buffalo vs UMass Betting Trends
- Buffalo has beaten the spread three times in six games.
- Buffalo owns one win ATS (1-1) as a 16.5-point favorite or greater this season.
- Out of six Buffalo games so far this season, three have gone over the total.
- UMass has but one win versus the spread this season.
- As a 16.5-point underdog or greater, UMass has one win ATS (1-1) this season.
- UMass has played six games this season, and three of them have gone over the total.
Buffalo vs UMass Prediction & Pick
All college football win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.
Prediction: Bulls win (82.3%)
Buffalo vs UMass Point Spread
UMass is the underdog by 16.5 points against Buffalo. UMass is -115 to cover the spread, and Buffalo is -105.
Buffalo vs UMass Over/Under
The Buffalo-UMass game on Oct. 18 has been given an over/under of 44.5 points. The over is -115 and the under is -105.
Buffalo vs UMass Moneyline
Buffalo is a -800 favorite on the moneyline, while UMass is a +540 underdog.
Buffalo vs. UMass Points Insights
Point Scored (PG)
Points Scored CFB Rank
Points Allowed (PG)
Points Allowed CFB Rank
Average Total
Total Games
|Buffalo
|25.2
|93
|21.3
|49
|48.0
|6
|UMass
|9.7
|136
|36.8
|128
|49.8
|6
Buffalo vs. UMass Game Info
- Game day: Saturday, October 18, 2025
- Game time: 2:30 p.m. ET
- TV channel: ESPN+
- Location: Amherst, Massachusetts
- Stadium: Warren McGuirk Alumni Stadium
Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!
Check out even more in-depth Buffalo vs. UMass analysis on FanDuel Research.