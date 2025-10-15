Oklahoma vs South Carolina Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Week 8 2025

The Saturday schedule in college football includes a matchup between the Oklahoma Sooners and the South Carolina Gamecocks.

Oklahoma vs South Carolina Odds & Spread

Moneyline: Oklahoma: (-205) | South Carolina: (+172)

Oklahoma: (-205) | South Carolina: (+172) Spread: Oklahoma: -5.5 (-110) | South Carolina: +5.5 (-110)

Oklahoma: -5.5 (-110) | South Carolina: +5.5 (-110) Total: 43.5 -- Over: (-105) | Under: (-115)

Oklahoma vs South Carolina Betting Trends

Against the spread, Oklahoma is 3-3-0 this season.

Oklahoma has two wins ATS (2-2) as a 5.5-point or higher favorite in 2025.

Oklahoma has yet to go over the total this year.

South Carolina's record against the spread in 2025 is 3-3-0.

South Carolina has one win ATS (1-1) as a 5.5-point underdog or more this season.

A pair of South Carolina six games in 2025 have gone over the point total.

Oklahoma vs South Carolina Prediction & Pick

All college football win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Sooners win (50.5%)

Oklahoma vs South Carolina Point Spread

South Carolina is the underdog by 5.5 points against Oklahoma. South Carolina is -110 to cover the spread, and Oklahoma is -110.

Oklahoma vs South Carolina Over/Under

Oklahoma versus South Carolina, on Oct. 18, has an over/under of 43.5, with the over being -105 and the under -115.

Oklahoma vs South Carolina Moneyline

South Carolina is the underdog, +172 on the moneyline, while Oklahoma is a -205 favorite.

Oklahoma vs. South Carolina Points Insights

Point Scored (PG) Points Scored CFB Rank Points Allowed (PG) Points Allowed CFB Rank Average Total Total Games Oklahoma 29.2 65 9.8 2 50.2 6 South Carolina 22.3 105 19.0 32 48.8 6

Oklahoma vs. South Carolina Game Info

Game day: Saturday, October 18, 2025

Saturday, October 18, 2025 Game time: 12:45 p.m. ET

12:45 p.m. ET TV channel: SEC Network

SEC Network Location: Columbia, South Carolina

Columbia, South Carolina Stadium: Williams-Brice Stadium

