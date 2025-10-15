Oklahoma vs South Carolina Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Week 8 2025
The Saturday schedule in college football includes a matchup between the Oklahoma Sooners and the South Carolina Gamecocks.
Before you make your wager on FanDuel Sportsbook, we've got you covered, in terms of the most important info regarding today's NCAA football betting odds.
Oklahoma vs South Carolina Odds & Spread
- All college football odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.
- Moneyline: Oklahoma: (-205) | South Carolina: (+172)
- Spread: Oklahoma: -5.5 (-110) | South Carolina: +5.5 (-110)
- Total: 43.5 -- Over: (-105) | Under: (-115)
Oklahoma vs South Carolina Betting Trends
- Against the spread, Oklahoma is 3-3-0 this season.
- Oklahoma has two wins ATS (2-2) as a 5.5-point or higher favorite in 2025.
- Oklahoma has yet to go over the total this year.
- South Carolina's record against the spread in 2025 is 3-3-0.
- South Carolina has one win ATS (1-1) as a 5.5-point underdog or more this season.
- A pair of South Carolina six games in 2025 have gone over the point total.
Oklahoma vs South Carolina Prediction & Pick
All college football win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.
Prediction: Sooners win (50.5%)
Oklahoma vs South Carolina Point Spread
South Carolina is the underdog by 5.5 points against Oklahoma. South Carolina is -110 to cover the spread, and Oklahoma is -110.
Oklahoma vs South Carolina Over/Under
Oklahoma versus South Carolina, on Oct. 18, has an over/under of 43.5, with the over being -105 and the under -115.
Oklahoma vs South Carolina Moneyline
South Carolina is the underdog, +172 on the moneyline, while Oklahoma is a -205 favorite.
Oklahoma vs. South Carolina Points Insights
Point Scored (PG)
Points Scored CFB Rank
Points Allowed (PG)
Points Allowed CFB Rank
Average Total
Total Games
|Oklahoma
|29.2
|65
|9.8
|2
|50.2
|6
|South Carolina
|22.3
|105
|19.0
|32
|48.8
|6
Oklahoma vs. South Carolina Game Info
- Game day: Saturday, October 18, 2025
- Game time: 12:45 p.m. ET
- TV channel: SEC Network
- Location: Columbia, South Carolina
- Stadium: Williams-Brice Stadium
