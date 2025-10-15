Toledo vs Kent State Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Week 8 2025

The college football schedule on Saturday includes the Toledo Rockets facing the Kent State Golden Flashes.

Before you place your bet on this game at FanDuel Sportsbook, here are the NCAA football odds and spreads you need to know.

Toledo vs Kent State Odds & Spread

Moneyline: Toledo: (-4000) | Kent State: (+1400)

Toledo: (-4000) | Kent State: (+1400) Spread: Toledo: -26.5 (-110) | Kent State: +26.5 (-110)

Toledo: -26.5 (-110) | Kent State: +26.5 (-110) Total: 51.5 -- Over: (-110) | Under: (-110)

Toledo vs Kent State Betting Trends

Toledo is 4-2-0 against the spread this season.

Toledo has yet to lose ATS (1-0) as a 26.5-point favorite or greater this year.

This season, three of Toledo's six games have hit the over.

Kent State's record against the spread in 2025 is 3-3-0.

Kent State has won once ATS (1-2) as a 26.5-point underdog or greater this season.

This season, three of Kent State's six games have hit the over.

Toledo vs Kent State Prediction & Pick

All college football win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Rockets win (95.6%)

Toledo vs Kent State Point Spread

Kent State is a 26.5-point underdog against Toledo. Kent State is -110 to cover the spread, and Toledo is -110.

Toledo vs Kent State Over/Under

An over/under of 51.5 has been set for Toledo-Kent State on Oct. 18, with the over being -110 and the under -110.

Toledo vs Kent State Moneyline

The Toledo vs Kent State moneyline has Toledo as a -4000 favorite, while Kent State is a +1400 underdog.

Toledo vs. Kent State Points Insights

Point Scored (PG) Points Scored CFB Rank Points Allowed (PG) Points Allowed CFB Rank Average Total Total Games Toledo 33.7 48 15.0 13 51.0 6 Kent State 19.2 120 37.7 131 53.2 6

Toledo vs. Kent State Game Info

Game day: Saturday, October 18, 2025

Saturday, October 18, 2025 Game time: 2 p.m. ET

2 p.m. ET TV channel: ESPN+

ESPN+ Location: Toledo, Ohio

Toledo, Ohio Stadium: Glass Bowl

