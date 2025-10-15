Toledo vs Kent State Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Week 8 2025
The college football schedule on Saturday includes the Toledo Rockets facing the Kent State Golden Flashes.
Before you place your bet on this game at FanDuel Sportsbook, here are the NCAA football odds and spreads you need to know.
Toledo vs Kent State Odds & Spread
- Moneyline: Toledo: (-4000) | Kent State: (+1400)
- Spread: Toledo: -26.5 (-110) | Kent State: +26.5 (-110)
- Total: 51.5 -- Over: (-110) | Under: (-110)
Toledo vs Kent State Betting Trends
- Toledo is 4-2-0 against the spread this season.
- Toledo has yet to lose ATS (1-0) as a 26.5-point favorite or greater this year.
- This season, three of Toledo's six games have hit the over.
- Kent State's record against the spread in 2025 is 3-3-0.
- Kent State has won once ATS (1-2) as a 26.5-point underdog or greater this season.
- This season, three of Kent State's six games have hit the over.
Toledo vs Kent State Prediction & Pick
All college football win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.
Prediction: Rockets win (95.6%)
Toledo vs Kent State Point Spread
Kent State is a 26.5-point underdog against Toledo. Kent State is -110 to cover the spread, and Toledo is -110.
Toledo vs Kent State Over/Under
An over/under of 51.5 has been set for Toledo-Kent State on Oct. 18, with the over being -110 and the under -110.
Toledo vs Kent State Moneyline
The Toledo vs Kent State moneyline has Toledo as a -4000 favorite, while Kent State is a +1400 underdog.
Toledo vs. Kent State Points Insights
Point Scored (PG)
Points Scored CFB Rank
Points Allowed (PG)
Points Allowed CFB Rank
Average Total
Total Games
|Toledo
|33.7
|48
|15.0
|13
|51.0
|6
|Kent State
|19.2
|120
|37.7
|131
|53.2
|6
Toledo vs. Kent State Game Info
- Game day: Saturday, October 18, 2025
- Game time: 2 p.m. ET
- TV channel: ESPN+
- Location: Toledo, Ohio
- Stadium: Glass Bowl
