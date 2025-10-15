UCF vs West Virginia Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Week 8 2025

The UCF Knights versus the West Virginia Mountaineers is on the college football schedule for Saturday.

Get the latest NCAA football odds ahead of this matchup on FanDuel Sportsbook.

UCF vs West Virginia Odds & Spread

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

All college football odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Moneyline: UCF: (-280) | West Virginia: (+225)

UCF: (-280) | West Virginia: (+225) Spread: UCF: -7.5 (-105) | West Virginia: +7.5 (-115)

UCF: -7.5 (-105) | West Virginia: +7.5 (-115) Total: 46.5 -- Over: (-114) | Under: (-106)

UCF vs West Virginia Betting Trends

UCF's record against the spread is 3-3-0.

UCF has won twice ATS (2-1) as a 7.5-point or bigger favorite this year.

Two of six UCF games have hit the over this season.

West Virginia's record against the spread in 2025 is 3-3-0.

West Virginia has two wins ATS (2-2) as a 7.5-point underdog or greater this year.

West Virginia has played two games (out of six) which finished over the total this season.

UCF vs West Virginia Prediction & Pick

All college football win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Knights win (75.4%)

UCF vs West Virginia Point Spread

UCF is favored by 7.5 points over West Virginia. UCF is -105 to cover the spread, with West Virginia being -115.

UCF vs West Virginia Over/Under

A combined point total of 46.5 has been set for UCF-West Virginia on Oct. 18, with the over at -114 and the under at -106.

UCF vs West Virginia Moneyline

UCF is a -280 favorite on the moneyline, while West Virginia is a +225 underdog.

UCF vs. West Virginia Points Insights

Point Scored (PG) Points Scored CFB Rank Points Allowed (PG) Points Allowed CFB Rank Average Total Total Games UCF 28.3 74 17.8 26 51.5 6 West Virginia 22.3 105 28.5 95 52.8 6

UCF vs. West Virginia Game Info

Game day: Saturday, October 18, 2025

Saturday, October 18, 2025 Game time: 1 p.m. ET

1 p.m. ET TV channel: TNT

TNT Location: Orlando, Florida

Orlando, Florida Stadium: FBC Mortgage Stadium

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

Check out even more in-depth UCF vs. West Virginia analysis on FanDuel Research.