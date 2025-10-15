Boston College vs UConn Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Week 8 2025

The Saturday slate in college football includes a matchup between the Boston College Eagles and the UConn Huskies.

Before you place your bet on this game at FanDuel Sportsbook, here are the NCAA football odds and spreads you need to know.

Boston College vs UConn Odds & Spread

All college football odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Moneyline: Boston College: (-122) | UConn: (+102)

Boston College: (-122) | UConn: (+102) Spread: Boston College: -1.5 (-114) | UConn: +1.5 (-106)

Boston College: -1.5 (-114) | UConn: +1.5 (-106) Total: 58.5 -- Over: (-110) | Under: (-110)

Boston College vs UConn Betting Trends

Boston College has two wins against the spread this year.

Boston College owns one win ATS (1-2) as a 1.5-point favorite or greater this year.

There have been four Boston College games (of six) that went over the total this season.

UConn is 3-3-0 against the spread this year.

UConn is unbeaten ATS (1-0) as a 1.5-point underdog or more this year.

There have been four UConn games (out of six) that went over the total this year.

Boston College vs UConn Prediction & Pick

All college football win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Huskies win (55.9%)

Boston College vs UConn Point Spread

UConn is an underdog by 1.5 points against Boston College. UConn is -106 to cover the spread, and Boston College is -114.

Boston College vs UConn Over/Under

An over/under of 58.5 has been set for Boston College-UConn on Oct. 18, with the over being -110 and the under -110.

Boston College vs UConn Moneyline

UConn is a +102 underdog on the moneyline, while Boston College is a -122 favorite.

Boston College vs. UConn Points Insights

Point Scored (PG) Points Scored CFB Rank Points Allowed (PG) Points Allowed CFB Rank Average Total Total Games Boston College 27.8 75 33.2 121 51.2 6 UConn 37.0 24 22.7 59 53.2 6

Boston College vs. UConn Game Info

Game day: Saturday, October 18, 2025

Saturday, October 18, 2025 Game time: 12 p.m. ET

12 p.m. ET TV channel: ACC Network

ACC Network Location: Boston, Massachusetts

Boston, Massachusetts Stadium: Alumni Stadium (Chestnut Hill, MA)

