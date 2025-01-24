FanDuel ResearchSportsbookFantasyCasinoRacingFanDuel TVFree2Play
Southwest Stakes Expert Horse Racing Picks and Analysis for Saturday 1/25/25

numberFire Racing
numberFire Racing

FanDuel TV racing analysts break down the Southwest Stakes at Oaklawn Park on Saturday, January 25th.

Southwest Stakes Expert Picks

Check out our expert picks and analysis from FanDuel TV:

As always, check the program for scratches and changes, monitor the weather, and keep an eye on the track conditions.

We also reference Equibase Speed Figure when needed for selected races in order to inform how fast a horse has been running in each of its races after adjusting for track, distance, and conditions.

Southwest Stakes Odds

This is the field for the 2025 Southwest Stakes in order of post position, including trainers and jockeys for each horse.

Post
Horse
Trainer
Jockey
Odds
1GamingBob BaffertJuan Hernandez2-1
2PublisherSteve AsmussenErik Asmussen12-1
3Monet’s MagicBen ColebrookFrancisco Arrieta15-1
4TiztasticSteve AsmussenKeith Asmussen10-1
5Render JudgmentKenny McPeekEmmanuel Esquivel15-1
6SandmanMark CasseCristian Torres5-1
7Patch AdamsBrad CoxFlavien Prat5-2

Check out our full contender review at FanDuel Research.

