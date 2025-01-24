Southwest Stakes Expert Horse Racing Picks and Analysis for Saturday 1/25/25

FanDuel TV racing analysts break down the Southwest Stakes at Oaklawn Park on Saturday, January 25th.

Southwest Stakes Expert Picks

Check out our expert picks and analysis from FanDuel TV:

As always, check the program for scratches and changes, monitor the weather, and keep an eye on the track conditions.

We also reference Equibase Speed Figure when needed for selected races in order to inform how fast a horse has been running in each of its races after adjusting for track, distance, and conditions.

Southwest Stakes Odds

This is the field for the 2025 Southwest Stakes in order of post position, including trainers and jockeys for each horse.

Post Horse Trainer Jockey Odds 1 Gaming Bob Baffert Juan Hernandez 2-1 2 Publisher Steve Asmussen Erik Asmussen 12-1 3 Monet’s Magic Ben Colebrook Francisco Arrieta 15-1 4 Tiztastic Steve Asmussen Keith Asmussen 10-1 5 Render Judgment Kenny McPeek Emmanuel Esquivel 15-1 6 Sandman Mark Casse Cristian Torres 5-1 7 Patch Adams Brad Cox Flavien Prat 5-2 View Full Table ChevronDown

