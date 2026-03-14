NBA Predictions, Odds and Betting Lines - March 14
In a Saturday NBA schedule that has a lot of competitive contests, the Milwaukee Bucks versus the Atlanta Hawks is a game to see.
Want to improve your chances ahead of today's NBA games? Take a look at our odds breakdown below.
Philadelphia 76ers vs. Brooklyn Nets
- Projected Favorite: 76ers (74.78% win probability)
- Spread: 76ers (-9)
- Total: 216.5
- Moneyline: 76ers -429, Nets +340
- Time: 1:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: YES, NBCS-PH
Bet on Philadelphia 76ers vs. Brooklyn Nets with FanDuel Sportsbook.
Atlanta Hawks vs. Milwaukee Bucks
- Projected Favorite: Hawks (72.49% win probability)
- Moneyline: Hawks , Bucks
- Time: 3:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: FDSSE, FDSWI
Bet on Atlanta Hawks vs. Milwaukee Bucks with FanDuel Sportsbook.
San Antonio Spurs vs. Charlotte Hornets
- Projected Favorite: Spurs (67.82% win probability)
- Spread: Spurs (-6.5)
- Total: 228.5
- Moneyline: Spurs -240, Hornets +198
- Time: 3:30 PM ET
- TV Channel: FDSSW, Amazon Prime Video
Bet on San Antonio Spurs vs. Charlotte Hornets with FanDuel Sportsbook.
Boston Celtics vs. Washington Wizards
- Projected Favorite: Celtics (87.96% win probability)
- Spread: Celtics (-19.5)
- Total: 228.5
- Moneyline: Celtics -2222, Wizards +1100
- Time: 6:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: NBCS-BOS, MNMT, NBA TV
Bet on Boston Celtics vs. Washington Wizards with FanDuel Sportsbook.
Miami Heat vs. Orlando Magic
- Projected Favorite: Heat (68.15% win probability)
- Spread: Heat (-3)
- Total: 234.5
- Moneyline: Heat -166, Magic +140
- Time: 8:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: FDSSUN, FDSFL
Bet on Miami Heat vs. Orlando Magic with FanDuel Sportsbook.
Los Angeles Lakers vs. Denver Nuggets
- Projected Favorite: Nuggets (50.18% win probability)
- Spread: Nuggets (-2.5)
- Total: 241.5
- Moneyline: Nuggets -142, Lakers +120
- Time: 8:30 PM ET
- TV Channel: ABC
Bet on Los Angeles Lakers vs. Denver Nuggets with FanDuel Sportsbook.
Los Angeles Clippers vs. Sacramento Kings
- Projected Favorite: Clippers (79.71% win probability)
- Moneyline: Clippers , Kings
- Time: 10:30 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN, NBCS-CA, FDSSC
Bet on Los Angeles Clippers vs. Sacramento Kings with FanDuel Sportsbook.
All NBA win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.
For more NBA betting insights, check out FanDuel Research's NBA home page.
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