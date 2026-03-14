NBA Predictions, Odds and Betting Lines - March 14

In a Saturday NBA schedule that has a lot of competitive contests, the Milwaukee Bucks versus the Atlanta Hawks is a game to see.

Want to improve your chances ahead of today's NBA games? Take a look at our odds breakdown below.

Philadelphia 76ers vs. Brooklyn Nets

Projected Favorite: 76ers (74.78% win probability)

76ers (74.78% win probability) Spread: 76ers (-9)

76ers (-9) Total: 216.5

216.5 Moneyline: 76ers -429, Nets +340

76ers -429, Nets +340 Time: 1:00 PM ET

1:00 PM ET TV Channel: YES, NBCS-PH

Bet on Philadelphia 76ers vs. Brooklyn Nets with FanDuel Sportsbook.

Atlanta Hawks vs. Milwaukee Bucks

Projected Favorite: Hawks (72.49% win probability)

Hawks (72.49% win probability) Moneyline: Hawks , Bucks

Hawks , Bucks Time: 3:00 PM ET

3:00 PM ET TV Channel: FDSSE, FDSWI

Bet on Atlanta Hawks vs. Milwaukee Bucks with FanDuel Sportsbook.

San Antonio Spurs vs. Charlotte Hornets

Projected Favorite: Spurs (67.82% win probability)

Spurs (67.82% win probability) Spread: Spurs (-6.5)

Spurs (-6.5) Total: 228.5

228.5 Moneyline: Spurs -240, Hornets +198

Spurs -240, Hornets +198 Time: 3:30 PM ET

3:30 PM ET TV Channel: FDSSW, Amazon Prime Video

Bet on San Antonio Spurs vs. Charlotte Hornets with FanDuel Sportsbook.

Boston Celtics vs. Washington Wizards

Projected Favorite: Celtics (87.96% win probability)

Celtics (87.96% win probability) Spread: Celtics (-19.5)

Celtics (-19.5) Total: 228.5

228.5 Moneyline: Celtics -2222, Wizards +1100

Celtics -2222, Wizards +1100 Time: 6:00 PM ET

6:00 PM ET TV Channel: NBCS-BOS, MNMT, NBA TV

Bet on Boston Celtics vs. Washington Wizards with FanDuel Sportsbook.

Miami Heat vs. Orlando Magic

Projected Favorite: Heat (68.15% win probability)

Heat (68.15% win probability) Spread: Heat (-3)

Heat (-3) Total: 234.5

234.5 Moneyline: Heat -166, Magic +140

Heat -166, Magic +140 Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV Channel: FDSSUN, FDSFL

Bet on Miami Heat vs. Orlando Magic with FanDuel Sportsbook.

Los Angeles Lakers vs. Denver Nuggets

Projected Favorite: Nuggets (50.18% win probability)

Nuggets (50.18% win probability) Spread: Nuggets (-2.5)

Nuggets (-2.5) Total: 241.5

241.5 Moneyline: Nuggets -142, Lakers +120

Nuggets -142, Lakers +120 Time: 8:30 PM ET

8:30 PM ET TV Channel: ABC

Bet on Los Angeles Lakers vs. Denver Nuggets with FanDuel Sportsbook.

Los Angeles Clippers vs. Sacramento Kings

Projected Favorite: Clippers (79.71% win probability)

Clippers (79.71% win probability) Moneyline: Clippers , Kings

Clippers , Kings Time: 10:30 PM ET

10:30 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN, NBCS-CA, FDSSC

Bet on Los Angeles Clippers vs. Sacramento Kings with FanDuel Sportsbook.

All NBA win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

For more NBA betting insights, check out FanDuel Research's NBA home page.

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

Watch FanDuel TV's NBA show "Run It Back" with Lou Williams, Michelle Beadle, DeMarcus "Boogie" Cousins and Chandler Parsons weekdays at 10am ET on FanDuel TV, the Run It Back YouTube page, or download the podcast here: fanduel.com/research/tv-and-podcast.