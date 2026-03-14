Stars vs Red Wings NHL Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for March 14

The Dallas Stars are among the NHL squads in action on Saturday, versus the Detroit Red Wings.

Before you make your wager on FanDuel Sportsbook, we've got you covered with all the latest NHL betting insights.

Stars vs Red Wings Game Info

Dallas Stars (41-14-10) vs. Detroit Red Wings (36-23-7)

Date: Saturday, March 14, 2026

Saturday, March 14, 2026 Time: 8 p.m. ET

8 p.m. ET Venue: American Airlines Center -- Dallas, Texas

American Airlines Center -- Dallas, Texas Coverage: ESPN+

Stars vs Red Wings Odds

All NHL odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Favorite Underdog Total Puck Line Stars (-170) Red Wings (+140) 5.5 Stars (-1.5)

Stars vs Red Wings Prediction & Pick

All NHL win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Stars win (63.6%)

Stars vs Red Wings Puck Line

The Stars are favored by 1.5 goals versus the Red Wings. The Stars are +146 to cover the spread, while the Red Wings are -180.

Stars vs Red Wings Over/Under

Stars versus Red Wings on March 14 has an over/under of 5.5 goals, with the over -115 and the under -105.

Stars vs Red Wings Moneyline

Detroit is the underdog, +140 on the moneyline, while Dallas is a -170 favorite at home.

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