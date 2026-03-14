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NHL

Stars vs Red Wings NHL Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for March 14

Data Skrive
Data Skrive

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Stars vs Red Wings NHL Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for March 14

The Dallas Stars are among the NHL squads in action on Saturday, versus the Detroit Red Wings.

Before you make your wager on FanDuel Sportsbook, we've got you covered with all the latest NHL betting insights.

Stars vs Red Wings Game Info

  • Dallas Stars (41-14-10) vs. Detroit Red Wings (36-23-7)
  • Date: Saturday, March 14, 2026
  • Time: 8 p.m. ET
  • Venue: American Airlines Center -- Dallas, Texas
  • Coverage: ESPN+

Stars vs Red Wings Odds

All NHL odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Favorite
Underdog
Total
Puck Line
Stars (-170)Red Wings (+140)5.5Stars (-1.5)

Stars vs Red Wings Prediction & Pick

All NHL win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

  • Prediction: Stars win (63.6%)

Stars vs Red Wings Puck Line

  • The Stars are favored by 1.5 goals versus the Red Wings. The Stars are +146 to cover the spread, while the Red Wings are -180.

Stars vs Red Wings Over/Under

  • Stars versus Red Wings on March 14 has an over/under of 5.5 goals, with the over -115 and the under -105.

Stars vs Red Wings Moneyline

  • Detroit is the underdog, +140 on the moneyline, while Dallas is a -170 favorite at home.

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