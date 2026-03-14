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NHL

Lightning vs Hurricanes NHL Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for March 14

Data Skrive
Data Skrive

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Lightning vs Hurricanes NHL Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for March 14

On Saturday in the NHL, the Tampa Bay Lightning are up against the Carolina Hurricanes.

Get the latest NHL odds ahead of this game on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Lightning vs Hurricanes Game Info

  • Tampa Bay Lightning (40-20-4) vs. Carolina Hurricanes (41-18-6)
  • Date: Saturday, March 14, 2026
  • Time: 7 p.m. ET
  • Venue: Benchmark International Arena -- Tampa, Florida
  • Coverage: ESPN+

Lightning vs Hurricanes Odds

All NHL odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Favorite
Underdog
Total
Puck Line
Lightning (-137)Hurricanes (+114)6.5Lightning (-1.5)

Lightning vs Hurricanes Prediction & Pick

All NHL win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

  • Prediction: Lightning win (57.7%)

Lightning vs Hurricanes Puck Line

  • The Lightning are favored by 1.5 goals. The Lightning are +176 to cover the spread, with the Hurricanes being -220.

Lightning vs Hurricanes Over/Under

  • The over/under for Lightning-Hurricanes on March 14 is 6.5. The over is +102, and the under is -124.

Lightning vs Hurricanes Moneyline

  • The Lightning vs Hurricanes moneyline has Tampa Bay as a -137 favorite, while Carolina is a +114 underdog on the road.

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