NHL
Sabres vs Maple Leafs NHL Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for March 14
The NHL's Saturday slate includes the Buffalo Sabres facing the Toronto Maple Leafs.
Before you make your wager on FanDuel Sportsbook, we've got you covered, in terms of the most important information about today's NHL betting odds.
Sabres vs Maple Leafs Game Info
- Buffalo Sabres (40-20-6) vs. Toronto Maple Leafs (28-27-11)
- Date: Saturday, March 14, 2026
- Time: 7 p.m. ET
- Venue: KeyBank Center -- Buffalo, New York
- Coverage: MSG-B
Sabres vs Maple Leafs Odds
All NHL odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.
Favorite
Underdog
Total
Puck Line
|Sabres (-235)
|Maple Leafs (+190)
|6.5
|Sabres (-1.5)
Sabres vs Maple Leafs Prediction & Pick
All NHL win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.
- Prediction: Sabres win (67.8%)
Sabres vs Maple Leafs Puck Line
- The Maple Leafs are 1.5-goal underdogs against the Sabres. The Maple Leafs are -140 to cover the spread, and the Sabres are +114.
Sabres vs Maple Leafs Over/Under
- An over/under of 6.5 has been set for Sabres-Maple Leafs on March 14, with the over being -106 and the under -114.
Sabres vs Maple Leafs Moneyline
- Toronto is the underdog, +190 on the moneyline, while Buffalo is a -235 favorite at home.