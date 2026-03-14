Wild vs Rangers NHL Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for March 14

The Minnesota Wild versus the New York Rangers is on the NHL schedule for Saturday.

Before you make your wager on FanDuel Sportsbook, we've got you covered, in terms of the vital information regarding today's NHL betting odds.

Wild vs Rangers Game Info

Minnesota Wild (38-16-12) vs. New York Rangers (27-30-8)

Date: Saturday, March 14, 2026

Saturday, March 14, 2026 Time: 6 p.m. ET

6 p.m. ET Venue: Grand Casino Arena -- Saint Paul, Minnesota

Grand Casino Arena -- Saint Paul, Minnesota Coverage: ESPN+

Wild vs Rangers Odds

All NHL odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Favorite Underdog Total Puck Line Wild (-240) Rangers (+195) 6.5 Wild (-1.5)

Wild vs Rangers Prediction & Pick

All NHL win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Wild win (59.2%)

Wild vs Rangers Puck Line

The Wild are favored by 1.5 goals. The Wild are +106 to cover the spread, with the Rangers being -130.

Wild vs Rangers Over/Under

The over/under for Wild-Rangers on March 14 is 6.5. The over is +110, and the under is -134.

Wild vs Rangers Moneyline

Looking at the moneyline for Rangers-Wild, New York is the underdog at +195, and Minnesota is -240 playing at home.

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