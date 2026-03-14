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NHL

Canadiens vs Sharks NHL Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for March 14

Data Skrive
Data Skrive

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Canadiens vs Sharks NHL Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for March 14

The Saturday slate in the NHL includes a matchup between the Montreal Canadiens and the San Jose Sharks.

Before you make your wager on FanDuel Sportsbook, we've got you covered with all the latest NHL betting insights.

Canadiens vs Sharks Game Info

  • Montreal Canadiens (36-18-10) vs. San Jose Sharks (31-26-6)
  • Date: Saturday, March 14, 2026
  • Time: 7 p.m. ET
  • Venue: Bell Centre -- Montréal, Quebec
  • Coverage: ESPN+

Canadiens vs Sharks Odds

All NHL odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Favorite
Underdog
Total
Puck Line
Canadiens (-184)Sharks (+152)6.5Canadiens (-1.5)

Canadiens vs Sharks Prediction & Pick

All NHL win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

  • Prediction: Canadiens win (62.1%)

Canadiens vs Sharks Puck Line

  • The Canadiens are favored by 1.5 goals. The Canadiens are +134 to cover the spread, with the Sharks being -164.

Canadiens vs Sharks Over/Under

  • The over/under for Canadiens-Sharks on March 14 is 6.5. The over is -122, and the under is +100.

Canadiens vs Sharks Moneyline

  • San Jose is a +152 underdog on the moneyline, while Montreal is a -184 favorite at home.

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