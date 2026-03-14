Canadiens vs Sharks NHL Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for March 14

The Saturday slate in the NHL includes a matchup between the Montreal Canadiens and the San Jose Sharks.

Before you make your wager on FanDuel Sportsbook, we've got you covered with all the latest NHL betting insights.

Canadiens vs Sharks Game Info

Montreal Canadiens (36-18-10) vs. San Jose Sharks (31-26-6)

Date: Saturday, March 14, 2026

Saturday, March 14, 2026 Time: 7 p.m. ET

7 p.m. ET Venue: Bell Centre -- Montréal, Quebec

Bell Centre -- Montréal, Quebec Coverage: ESPN+

Canadiens vs Sharks Odds

All NHL odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Favorite Underdog Total Puck Line Canadiens (-184) Sharks (+152) 6.5 Canadiens (-1.5)

Canadiens vs Sharks Prediction & Pick

All NHL win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Canadiens win (62.1%)

Canadiens vs Sharks Puck Line

The Canadiens are favored by 1.5 goals. The Canadiens are +134 to cover the spread, with the Sharks being -164.

Canadiens vs Sharks Over/Under

The over/under for Canadiens-Sharks on March 14 is 6.5. The over is -122, and the under is +100.

Canadiens vs Sharks Moneyline

San Jose is a +152 underdog on the moneyline, while Montreal is a -184 favorite at home.

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