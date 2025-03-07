SIU-Edwardsville vs Tennessee State Basketball Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for OVC Tournament

The No. 2 seed SIU-Edwardsville Cougars (20-11, 13-7 OVC) will play in the OVC tournament against the No. 3 seed Tennessee State Tigers (17-15, 12-8 OVC), Friday at 10:30 p.m. ET live on ESPNU.

SIU-Edwardsville vs. Tennessee State Game Info and Odds

Game day: Friday, March 7, 2025

Friday, March 7, 2025 Game time: 10:30 p.m. ET

10:30 p.m. ET TV channel: ESPNU

ESPNU Location: Evansville, Indiana

Evansville, Indiana Arena: Ford Center

SIU-Edwardsville vs. Tennessee State Picks and Prediction

Prediction: SIU-Edwardsville win (55.3%)

SIU-Edwardsville vs. Tennessee State: ATS Betting Stats and Trends

SIU-Edwardsville has compiled a 16-12-0 record against the spread this season.

Tennessee State has won 16 games against the spread this year, while failing to cover 13 times.

When the spread is set as 2.5 or more this season, SIU-Edwardsville (10-6) covers a higher percentage of those games when it is the favorite (62.5%) than Tennessee State (6-6) does as the underdog (50%).

At home, the Cougars sport a better record against the spread (8-4-0) compared to their ATS record in road games (7-8-0).

This year, the Tigers are 7-5-0 at home against the spread (.583 winning percentage). On the road, they are 8-6-0 ATS (.571).

SIU-Edwardsville has 11 wins against the spread in 20 conference games this season.

Tennessee State has beaten the spread 13 times in 21 OVC games.

SIU-Edwardsville vs. Tennessee State: Moneyline Betting Stats

SIU-Edwardsville has been chosen as the moneyline favorite in 18 games this year and has walked away with the win 13 times (72.2%) in those games.

The Cougars have a win-loss record of 12-4 when favored by -134 or better by oddsmakers this year.

Tennessee State has put together a 3-13 record in games it was listed as the moneyline underdog (winning 18.8% of those games).

The Tigers have a 2-10 record (winning only 16.7% of their games) when they have played as a moneyline underdog of +112 or longer.

The moneyline set for this matchup implies SIU-Edwardsville has a 57.3% chance of coming away with a victory in the contest.

SIU-Edwardsville vs. Tennessee State Head-to-Head Comparison

SIU-Edwardsville averages 72.8 points per game (214th in college basketball) while allowing 66.6 per contest (42nd in college basketball). It has a +191 scoring differential overall and outscores opponents by 6.2 points per game.

Ray'Sean Taylor's 19.2 points per game lead SIU-Edwardsville and rank 32nd in the country.

Tennessee State outscores opponents by 5.1 points per game (posting 78.4 points per game, 67th in college basketball, and conceding 73.3 per contest, 221st in college basketball) and has a +161 scoring differential.

Brandon Weston's 16 points per game paces Tennessee State and ranks 187th in the nation.

The Cougars win the rebound battle by 2.6 boards on average. They record 34.6 rebounds per game, which ranks 52nd in college basketball, while their opponents pull down 32 per contest.

Ring Malith tops the Cougars with 7.3 rebounds per game (128th in college basketball action).

The Tigers pull down 37.8 rebounds per game (sixth in college basketball) while allowing 31 per contest to opponents. They outrebound opponents by 6.8 boards per game.

Ron Jessamy leads the Tigers with 5.8 rebounds per game (370th in college basketball).

SIU-Edwardsville ranks 243rd in college basketball by averaging 93.7 points per 100 possessions on offense, and defensively is 19th in college basketball, allowing 85.7 points per 100 possessions.

The Tigers rank 227th in college basketball averaging 94.1 points per 100 possessions on offense, and defensively are 54th, allowing 88.1 points per 100 possessions.

