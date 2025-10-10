3 Best College Football Bets and Player Props for Indiana at Oregon

The top of the Big Ten seemed pretty wide open at the start of the year, but the herd is thinning. Penn State is ostensibly eliminated while Nebraska didn't make the leap their fans had hoped.

Two teams still very much alive in their divisions -- if not favored -- are the Indiana Hoosiers and Oregon Ducks. IU dodged Oregon in last year's miraculous run to the College Football Playoff, but they'll have to travel to one of the country's toughest venues, Autzen Stadium, and win to keep their undefeated record alive.

At 3:30 P.M. EST on CBS, the Hoosiers and Ducks will collide as conference rivals for the first time. Which star head coach will get a marquee win in 2025?

Indiana at Oregon Betting Picks

For lovers of points and props, I'm not sure this will be Saturday's best tilt.

Of course, two of FanDuel's betting favorites in odds to be the 2026 NFL Draft's top pick, Dante Moore and Fernando Mendoza, will meet. That's enough for most public bettors to be all about the over. The problem is that both of these defenses are loaded with NFL-level talent, too.

In an unusual twist, Oregon's pace (68.5 plays per game) is dead on the FBS average, but why not lean into a defensive mindset when allowing just 3.8 rushing yards per attempt (YPA; 37th in FBS) and 4.8 passing YPA (2nd in FBS) -- even including a matchup with Penn State in Happy Valley.

Instead, it's Indiana (73.5 plays per game) that has played with more tempo, but Curt Cignetti's additions to that defense have the Hoosiers also a top-40 squad against the rush (3.8 YPA) and the pass (5.9 YPA). That included a dismantling of veteran QB Luke Altmyer and Illinois.

This seems like another high-stakes B1G battle where ball control will be the premium asset. After all, these are two top-15 defenses in overall adjusted EPA per play allowed.

Because of the change in venue, it's still plausible Indiana's defense melts. They gave up 32.5 PPG to the two CFP teams they faced on the road last year. Their team total under is also quality angle if you can get a key number of 23.

This won't be a surprise to those who caught my Week 7 college football player prop best bets.

The aforementioned Mendoza did post 10.1 YPA against the Hawkeyes two weeks ago, but as mentioned, volume remained an issue. That's a steep concern when Oregon's pass funnel defense has, clearly, taken a leap this year. Look at Drew Allar's comparable performance from 2024 to 2025; he posted 236 yards against the Ducks last year but managed just 137 yards at home against Lanning's restocked cabinet in Week 5's key matchup.

I also have questions about Mendoza's staying power. He's still at just 9.7 YPA despite Indiana's incredibly friendly schedule to this point, which has included exactly one top-55 team in passing success rate allowed. That was Old Dominion, who held Mendoza to 193 yards and a 58.1% completion rate in Bloomington.

On the road, I've got the expected top pick projected for just 210.5 median passing yards. A line this low for someone getting buzz to go No. 1 overall should be extremely telling.

