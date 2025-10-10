4 Best NFL Touchdown Bets for Week 6

Taking anytime touchdown props via the NFL odds at FanDuel Sportsbook is a fun way to wager on the NFL.

Best NFL TD Picks: Week 6

Following a slow start to the season as he was returning from a season-ending injury from last year, Stefon Diggs has been ramping up his playing time and production in recent weeks. Over his last two games for the New England Patriots, Diggs is tallying team-high marks in target share (42.2%), air yards share (54.2%), and yards per route run (6.50), via Next Gen Stats.

Additionally, Diggs has seen his role in the red zone climb recently, generating a team-high 42.9% red-zone target share while being tied for the highest end-zone target share (25.0%) across New England's last two games. Diggs' uptick in usage -- whether it be in general or in the red zone -- makes him a fantastic target in the anytime touchdown market at these odds.

Besides Diggs still seeking his first touchdown in a Patriots' uniform, New England has shown they are comfortable putting the offense on the shoulders of second-year quarterback Drake Maye, sitting at third in pass rate over expected (+2.7%) entering Week 6. Plus, the New Orleans Saints have given up multiple passing touchdowns in each of their first five games, and Sunday's Patriots-Saints matchup is an indoor contest with a narrow spread and fairly high total.

Getting the best running back on a team that is 32nd in pass rate over expected (-7.4%) to score a touchdown at these odds is something I can't pass up. Through the first five weeks of the season, Kenneth Walker III has been much more effective than Zach Charbonnet in the Seattle Seahawks' new-look offense under offensive coordinator Klint Kubiak.

In the four games where both Walker and Charbonnet have been active together this season, Walker is leading the backfield in touches per game (14.5), scrimmage yards per game (84.5), rushing yards over expected per attempt (1.15), and rushing success rate (44.2%). Comparatively, Charbonnet is tallying only 12.8 touches per game, 37.3 scrimmage yards per game, -1.05 rushing yards over expected per attempt, and a 33.3% rushing success rate despite pacing the duo in snap rate (53.4%), route rate (39.5%), and red zone rushing share (56.5%) in that sample.

A matchup against a run-funnel defense like the Jacksonville Jaguars (3rd in schedule-adjusted pass defense and 23rd in schedule-adjusted run defense) puts Walker in a stellar position to find the end zone for the fourth time in 2025. On top of Walker being more efficient than Charbonnet on the ground, the Jags are 21st in target rate (21.5%) and 25th in yards per route run allowed (1.41) to running backs, and Walker is capable of turning any catch into a big play.

This is a perfect week for Tetairoa McMillan to discover what it feels like to celebrate a touchdown in the NFL. At the moment, McMillan is one of just two receivers who has 40-plus targets and 350-plus receiving yards with zero touchdowns (the other being Stefon Diggs), but he'll get to face a vulnerable Dallas Cowboys defense in Week 6.

Against wide receivers this season, the Cowboys are permitting the second-most receiving touchdowns (10), fourth-most yards per route run (1.84), third-most end-zone receptions (7), fourth-most end-zone targets (10), and eighth-highest end-zone catch rate (75.0%). On top of that, only the Miami Dolphins have a worse schedule-adjusted pass defense than Dallas, which is partly why Sunday's Cowboys-Panthers contest is approaching an implied total of 50-plus points.

Despite playing in a Carolina offense that has looked out of sorts at times, McMillan is still pacing the team in target share (25.3%), air yards share (43.3%), and downfield targets (targets of 10-plus yards) per game (4.6). With the Panthers being slight road 'dogs at home versus a below-average Cowboys defense, McMillan should have plenty of opportunities to corral his first touchdown as a pro.

There have been plenty of missed chances and near misses when it comes to the connection between rookie Matthew Golden and quarterback Jordan Love. However, with Golden getting a potential post-bye rookie bump and his chemistry with Love possibly being improved, I want to be aggressive in taking him to score his first touchdown in a favorable matchup.

Not only do the Green Bay Packers have the highest implied team total (29.5) on the week, but Love has -180 odds to toss multiple touchdowns on Sunday against the Cincinnati Bengals. FanDuel Research's daily projections also understandably have confidence in Love this week as he's forecasted for the third-most passing touchdowns among all signal-callers suiting up in Week 6.

Across the two games with Jayden Reed inactive before Green Bay's bye week in Week 5, Golden produced the second-highest target share (16.4%), highest air yards share (41.6%), and highest downfield target share (44.4%) on the second-highest average depth of target (10.0 yards). Golden's vertical role should come in handy against a Cincy defense that is 21st in downfield receptions (22), 24th in downfield targets (46), and 31st in end-zone targets given up (11) to wide receivers.

