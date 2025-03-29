Saturday's Women's College Basketball Round of 16 Schedule, Betting Odds, and Best Bets

Four games are on tap for today in the 2025 D1 Women's College Basketball tournament.

Find out when today's games start, how to watch them, what the betting odds are, and which bets stand out to our team here at FanDuel Research.

Today's Women's College Basketball Schedule, Betting Odds, and Best Bets

Start Time: 1:00 p.m. Eastern

1:00 p.m. Eastern TV Channel: ABC/ESPN+/Disney+

Matchup Spread Moneyline Total Notre Dame -7.5 (-110) -325 O 144.5 (-114) TCU +7.5 (-110) +250 U 144.5 (-106)

2 Best College Basketball Bets and Player Props for Notre Dame vs. TCU

Start Time: 3:30 p.m. Eastern

3:30 p.m. Eastern TV Channel: ABC/ESPN+/Disney+

Matchup Spread Moneyline Total Tennessee +7.5 (-102) +280 O 153.5 (-106) Texas -7.5 (-120) -370 U 153.5 (-114)

2 Best College Basketball Bets and Player Props for Tennessee vs. Texas

Start Time: 5:30 p.m. Eastern

5:30 p.m. Eastern TV Channel: ESPN

Matchup Spread Moneyline Total Oklahoma +14.5 (-106) +790 O 153.5 (-110) Connecticut -14.5 (-114) -1500 U 153.5 (-110)

2 Best College Basketball Bets and Player Props for Oklahoma vs. UConn

Start Time: 8:00 p.m. Eastern

8:00 p.m. Eastern TV Channel: ESPN

Matchup Spread Moneyline Total Kansas State +2.5 (-110) +124 O 140.5 (-110) USC -2.5 (-110) -152 U 140.5 (-110)

2 Best College Basketball Bets and Player Props for Kansas State vs. USC

