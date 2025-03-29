FanDuel ResearchSportsbookFantasyCasinoRacingFanDuel TVFree2Play
NCAAB

Saturday's Women's College Basketball Round of 16 Schedule, Betting Odds, and Best Bets

Brandon Gdula
Brandon Gdula@gdula13

Saturday's Women's College Basketball Round of 16 Schedule, Betting Odds, and Best Bets

Four games are on tap for today in the 2025 D1 Women's College Basketball tournament.

Find out when today's games start, how to watch them, what the betting odds are, and which bets stand out to our team here at FanDuel Research.

Odds subject to change. For up-to-date women's college basketball odds, head to FanDuel Sportsbook.

Today's Women's College Basketball Schedule, Betting Odds, and Best Bets

Notre Dame (3) vs. TCU (2)

  • Start Time: 1:00 p.m. Eastern
  • TV Channel: ABC/ESPN+/Disney+
Matchup
Spread
Moneyline
Total
Notre Dame-7.5 (-110)-325O 144.5 (-114)
TCU+7.5 (-110)+250U 144.5 (-106)

2 Best College Basketball Bets and Player Props for Notre Dame vs. TCU

Tennessee (5) vs. Texas (1)

  • Start Time: 3:30 p.m. Eastern
  • TV Channel: ABC/ESPN+/Disney+
Matchup
Spread
Moneyline
Total
Tennessee+7.5 (-102)+280O 153.5 (-106)
Texas-7.5 (-120)-370U 153.5 (-114)

2 Best College Basketball Bets and Player Props for Tennessee vs. Texas

Oklahoma (3) vs. UConn (2)

  • Start Time: 5:30 p.m. Eastern
  • TV Channel: ESPN
Matchup
Spread
Moneyline
Total
Oklahoma+14.5 (-106)+790O 153.5 (-110)
Connecticut-14.5 (-114)-1500U 153.5 (-110)

2 Best College Basketball Bets and Player Props for Oklahoma vs. UConn

Kansas State (5) vs. USC (1)

  • Start Time: 8:00 p.m. Eastern
  • TV Channel: ESPN
Matchup
Spread
Moneyline
Total
Kansas State+2.5 (-110)+124O 140.5 (-110)
USC-2.5 (-110)-152U 140.5 (-110)

2 Best College Basketball Bets and Player Props for Kansas State vs. USC

You can also download our FREE college basketball printable bracket.

Which bets stand out to you for today's games? Check out FanDuel Sportsbook's latest college basketball betting odds to see the full menu of options.

The above author is a FanDuel employee and is not eligible to compete in public daily fantasy contests or place sports betting wagers on FanDuel. The advice provided by the author does not necessarily represent the views of FanDuel. Taking the author's advice will not guarantee a successful outcome. You should use your own judgment when participating in daily fantasy contests or placing sports wagers.

