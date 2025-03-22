Saturday's Men's College Basketball Second Round Schedule, Betting Odds, and Best Bets

After a thrilling opening two days, we are officially onto the second round of the 2025 Men's College Basketball Tournament.

Eight games are scheduled across Saturday. Find out when they start, how to watch them, what the betting odds are, and which bets stand out to our team here at FanDuel Research.

On top of that, FanDuel Sportsbook is offering a promo for customers betting on the tournament!

Get one Bet Back Token to use on any wager on any college basketball games taking place from now through March 23rd. See here for full terms and conditions.

Today's Men's College Basketball Schedule, Betting Odds, and Best Bets

McNeese (12) vs. Purdue (4)

Start Time: 12:10 pm Eastern

12:10 pm Eastern TV Channel: CBS

Moneyline Spread Betting Total Points McNeese @ Purdue Mar 22 4:10pm UTC More odds in Sportsbook

2 Best College Basketball Bets and Player Props for McNeese vs. Purdue

Arkansas (10) vs. St. John's (2)

Start Time: 2:40 pm Eastern

2:40 pm Eastern TV Channel: CBS

Moneyline Spread Betting Total Points Arkansas @ St. John's Mar 22 6:40pm UTC More odds in Sportsbook

2 Best College Basketball Bets and Player Props for Arkansas vs. St. John's

Michigan (5) vs. Texas A&M (4)

Start Time: 5:15 pm Eastern

5:15 pm Eastern TV Channel: CBS

Moneyline Spread Betting Total Points Michigan @ Texas A&M Mar 22 9:15pm UTC More odds in Sportsbook

2 Best College Basketball Bets and Player Props for Michigan vs. Texas A&M

Drake (11) vs. Texas Tech (3)

Start Time: 6:10 pm Eastern

6:10 pm Eastern TV Channel: TNT

Moneyline Spread Betting Total Points Drake @ Texas Tech Mar 22 10:10pm UTC More odds in Sportsbook

3 Best College Basketball Bets and Player Props for Drake vs. Texas Tech

Creighton (9) vs. Auburn (1)

Start Time: 7:10 pm Eastern

7:10 pm Eastern TV Channel: TBS/truTV

Moneyline Spread Betting Total Points Creighton @ Auburn Mar 22 11:10pm UTC More odds in Sportsbook

2 Best College Basketball Bets and Player Props for Creighton vs. Auburn

BYU (6) vs. Wisconsin (3)

Start Time: 7:45 pm Eastern

7:45 pm Eastern TV Channel: CBS

Moneyline Spread Betting Total Points BYU @ Wisconsin Mar 22 11:45pm UTC More odds in Sportsbook

3 Best College Basketball Bets and Player Props for BYU vs. Wisconsin

Gonzaga (8) vs. Houston (1)

Start Time: 8:40 pm Eastern

8:40 pm Eastern TV Channel: TNT

Moneyline Spread Betting Total Points Gonzaga @ Houston Mar 23 12:40am UTC More odds in Sportsbook

2 Best College Basketball Bets and Player Props for Gonzaga vs. Houston

UCLA (7) vs. Tennessee (2)

Start Time: 9:40 pm Eastern

9:40 pm Eastern TV Channel: TBS/truTV

Moneyline Spread Betting Total Points UCLA @ Tennessee Mar 23 1:40am UTC More odds in Sportsbook

3 Best College Basketball Bets and Player Props for UCLA vs. Tennessee

All customers get a Dog of the Day Jackpot Token every day for a moneyline wager on a college basketball games during the first two rounds of the tournament. If your team is the LOWEST seed to win that day, you share $1 MILLION in Bonus Bets with everyone else who used their token on that team. See full terms and conditions on the promotions page. Learn about today’s other offers at FanDuel Sportsbook Promos.

Which bets stand out to you for today's games? Check out FanDuel Sportsbook's latest college basketball betting odds to see the full menu of options.

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

The above author is a FanDuel employee and is not eligible to compete in public daily fantasy contests or place sports betting wagers on FanDuel. The advice provided by the author does not necessarily represent the views of FanDuel. Taking the author's advice will not guarantee a successful outcome. You should use your own judgment when participating in daily fantasy contests or placing sports wagers.