Saturday's Men's College Basketball Second Round Schedule, Betting Odds, and Best Bets
After a thrilling opening two days, we are officially onto the second round of the 2025 Men's College Basketball Tournament.
Eight games are scheduled across Saturday. Find out when they start, how to watch them, what the betting odds are, and which bets stand out to our team here at FanDuel Research.
On top of that, FanDuel Sportsbook is offering a promo for customers betting on the tournament!
Get one Bet Back Token to use on any wager on any college basketball games taking place from now through March 23rd. See here for full terms and conditions.
Today's Men's College Basketball Schedule, Betting Odds, and Best Bets
McNeese (12) vs. Purdue (4)
- Start Time: 12:10 pm Eastern
- TV Channel: CBS
Moneyline
Spread Betting
Total Points
2 Best College Basketball Bets and Player Props for McNeese vs. Purdue
Arkansas (10) vs. St. John's (2)
- Start Time: 2:40 pm Eastern
- TV Channel: CBS
Moneyline
Spread Betting
Total Points
2 Best College Basketball Bets and Player Props for Arkansas vs. St. John's
Michigan (5) vs. Texas A&M (4)
- Start Time: 5:15 pm Eastern
- TV Channel: CBS
Moneyline
Spread Betting
Total Points
2 Best College Basketball Bets and Player Props for Michigan vs. Texas A&M
Drake (11) vs. Texas Tech (3)
- Start Time: 6:10 pm Eastern
- TV Channel: TNT
Moneyline
Spread Betting
Total Points
3 Best College Basketball Bets and Player Props for Drake vs. Texas Tech
Creighton (9) vs. Auburn (1)
- Start Time: 7:10 pm Eastern
- TV Channel: TBS/truTV
Moneyline
Spread Betting
Total Points
2 Best College Basketball Bets and Player Props for Creighton vs. Auburn
BYU (6) vs. Wisconsin (3)
- Start Time: 7:45 pm Eastern
- TV Channel: CBS
Moneyline
Spread Betting
Total Points
3 Best College Basketball Bets and Player Props for BYU vs. Wisconsin
Gonzaga (8) vs. Houston (1)
- Start Time: 8:40 pm Eastern
- TV Channel: TNT
Moneyline
Spread Betting
Total Points
2 Best College Basketball Bets and Player Props for Gonzaga vs. Houston
UCLA (7) vs. Tennessee (2)
- Start Time: 9:40 pm Eastern
- TV Channel: TBS/truTV
Moneyline
Spread Betting
Total Points
3 Best College Basketball Bets and Player Props for UCLA vs. Tennessee
All customers get a Dog of the Day Jackpot Token every day for a moneyline wager on a college basketball games during the first two rounds of the tournament. If your team is the LOWEST seed to win that day, you share $1 MILLION in Bonus Bets with everyone else who used their token on that team. See full terms and conditions on the promotions page. Learn about today’s other offers at FanDuel Sportsbook Promos.
Which bets stand out to you for today's games? Check out FanDuel Sportsbook's latest college basketball betting odds to see the full menu of options.
Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!
The above author is a FanDuel employee and is not eligible to compete in public daily fantasy contests or place sports betting wagers on FanDuel. The advice provided by the author does not necessarily represent the views of FanDuel. Taking the author's advice will not guarantee a successful outcome. You should use your own judgment when participating in daily fantasy contests or placing sports wagers.