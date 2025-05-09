Marlins vs White Sox Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for May 9

Odds updated as of 2:11 a.m.

The Miami Marlins are among the MLB teams in action on Friday, up against the Chicago White Sox.

Marlins vs White Sox Game Info

Miami Marlins (14-22) vs. Chicago White Sox (10-28)

Date: Friday, May 9, 2025

Friday, May 9, 2025 Time: 7:40 p.m. ET

7:40 p.m. ET Venue: Rate Field -- Chicago, Illinois

Rate Field -- Chicago, Illinois Coverage: CHSN and FDSFL

Marlins vs White Sox Odds & Moneyline

Moneyline: MIA: (-146) | CHW: (+124)

MIA: (-146) | CHW: (+124) Spread: MIA: -1.5 (+114) | CHW: +1.5 (-137)

MIA: -1.5 (+114) | CHW: +1.5 (-137) Total: 8.5 -- Over: (+104) | Under: (-128)

Marlins vs White Sox Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Max Meyer (Marlins) - 2-3, 3.92 ERA vs Bryse Wilson (White Sox) - 0-1, 5.56 ERA

The probable starters are Max Meyer (2-3) for the Marlins and Bryse Wilson (0-1) for the White Sox. Meyer's team is 5-2-0 against the spread in his starts this season. Meyer's team is 2-0 this season when he starts and they're favored on the moneyline. Wilson has started two games with set spreads, and the White Sox went 1-1-0. The White Sox were the moneyline underdog for two Wilson starts this season -- they split the games.

Marlins vs White Sox Prediction & Pick

Prediction: White Sox win (50.6%)

Marlins vs White Sox Moneyline

Looking at the moneyline for White Sox-Marlins, Chicago is the underdog at +124, and Miami is -146 playing on the road.

Marlins vs White Sox Spread

The White Sox are +1.5 on the spread (-137 to cover), and Miami is +114 to cover the runline.

An over/under of 8.5 has been set for Marlins-White Sox on May 9, with the over being +104 and the under -128.

Marlins vs White Sox Betting Trends

The Marlins have yet to lose any of the three games they have been chosen as the favorite in this season.

Miami has not played a game this season with better moneyline odds than -146.

The Marlins and their opponents have gone over in 24 of their 36 games with a total set by sportsbooks this season.

The Marlins are 19-17-0 against the spread in their 36 games with a line set by sportsbooks this season.

The White Sox have been the moneyline underdog 38 total times this season. They've finished 10-28 in those games.

Chicago is 10-26 (winning just 27.8% of its games) when playing as a moneyline underdog of +124 or longer.

The White Sox have played in 38 games with an over/under set, and have combined with their opponents to go over the total 18 times (18-18-2).

The White Sox have a 20-18-0 record against the spread this season.

Marlins Player Leaders

Kyle Stowers has 36 hits and an OBP of .375, both of which are tops among Miami hitters this season. He has a .303 batting average and a slugging percentage of .504.

Among all qualified hitters, he ranks 16th in batting average, his on-base percentage ranks 33rd, and he is 26th in slugging.

Xavier Edwards has hit zero homers this season while driving in 10 runs. He's batting .252 this season and slugging .286 with an on-base percentage of .325.

He is 80th in batting average, 81st in on-base percentage and 154th in slugging among qualifying hitters.

Edwards heads into this matchup looking to extend his two-game hit streak. In his last five games he is hitting .167 with four walks and an RBI.

Eric Wagaman has 29 hits this season and has a slash line of .244/.286/.378.

Dane Myers has been key for Miami with 26 hits, an OBP of .383 plus a slugging percentage of .500.

White Sox Player Leaders

Luis Robert has 24 hits, a team-best for the White Sox. He's batting .192 and slugging .336 with an on-base percentage of .301.

Including all qualifying hitters, he is 149th in batting average, while his on-base percentage is 111th and he is 137th in slugging.

Miguel Vargas paces his team with a .313 on-base percentage. He has a batting average of .220 while slugging .326.

He is currently 124th in batting average, 94th in on-base percentage and 142nd in slugging percentage among all qualified hitters.

Matthew Thaiss is batting .233 with four doubles, a home run and 16 walks.

Brooks Baldwin is hitting .243 with five doubles, three home runs and five walks.

