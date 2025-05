Friday’s MLB Strikeout Props - May 9

Will Tarik Skubal strike out more than 6.5 batters? Can Osvaldo Bido surpass 3.5 strikeouts? See their odds and more strikeout prop odds for all pitchers in MLB play on May 9, in the article below.

Today's MLB Strikeout Props

Los Angeles Dodgers at Arizona Diamondbacks

Eduardo Rodríguez (Diamondbacks): Over/Under 5.5 Ks (Over +130, Under -166) | 2025 Stats: 6.4 strikeouts per game in 7 appearances

Over/Under 5.5 Ks (Over +130, Under -166) | 6.4 strikeouts per game in 7 appearances Roki Sasaki (Dodgers): Over/Under 3.5 Ks (Over -144, Under +108) | 2025 Stats: 3.4 strikeouts per game in 7 appearances

Chicago Cubs at New York Mets

Clay Holmes (Mets): Over/Under 4.5 Ks (Over -158, Under +124) | 2025 Stats: 5.6 strikeouts per game in 7 appearances

Over/Under 4.5 Ks (Over -158, Under +124) | 5.6 strikeouts per game in 7 appearances Jameson Taillon (Cubs): Over/Under 4.5 Ks (Over +114, Under -152) | 2025 Stats: 4.4 strikeouts per game in 7 appearances

St. Louis Cardinals at Washington Nationals

Erick Fedde (Cardinals): Over/Under 3.5 Ks (Over -118, Under -112) | 2025 Stats: 3 strikeouts per game in 7 appearances

Over/Under 3.5 Ks (Over -118, Under -112) | 3 strikeouts per game in 7 appearances Mitchell Parker (Nationals): Over/Under 3.5 Ks (Over +112, Under -142) | 2025 Stats: 3 strikeouts per game in 7 appearances

New York Yankees at Athletics

Will Warren (Yankees): Over/Under 4.5 Ks (Over -114, Under -114) | 2025 Stats: 4.9 strikeouts per game in 7 appearances

Over/Under 4.5 Ks (Over -114, Under -114) | 4.9 strikeouts per game in 7 appearances Osvaldo Bido (Athletics): Over/Under 3.5 Ks (Over -122, Under -106) | 2025 Stats: 3 strikeouts per game in 7 appearances

Texas Rangers at Detroit Tigers

Tarik Skubal (Tigers): Over/Under 6.5 Ks (Over -138, Under +108) | 2025 Stats: 6.9 strikeouts per game in 7 appearances

Over/Under 6.5 Ks (Over -138, Under +108) | 6.9 strikeouts per game in 7 appearances Patrick Corbin (Rangers): Over/Under 4.5 Ks (Over -106, Under -125) | 2025 Stats: 3.4 strikeouts per game in 5 appearances

Philadelphia Phillies at Cleveland Guardians

Aaron Nola (Phillies): Over/Under 5.5 Ks (Over -118, Under -112) | 2025 Stats: 6.4 strikeouts per game in 7 appearances

Over/Under 5.5 Ks (Over -118, Under -112) | 6.4 strikeouts per game in 7 appearances Gavin Williams (Guardians): Over/Under 5.5 Ks (Over -128, Under +102) | 2025 Stats: 5.3 strikeouts per game in 7 appearances

Boston Red Sox at Kansas City Royals