2 Best College Basketball Bets and Player Props for Michigan vs. Texas A&M

Michigan was a popular first-round upset pick for the Men's College Basketball Tournament. They managed to squeak by 12 seed UC San Diego with a 68-65 win on Thursday night.

Their reward? Facing a Texas A&M team that has played elite defense all year long.

Let's dig into this game and see where we can find betting value for Saturday's second-round matchup.

To see thoughts on other games, check out our full men's college basketball tournament predictions page. But for Michigan vs. Texas A&M, here are my favorite bets in FanDuel Sportsbook's college basketball betting odds.

Betting Picks for Michigan vs. Texas A&M

Both of these teams play great defense, ranking 8th and 13th in KenPom's adjusted defensive rating. That seems baked into the market, though, to the point where I think there's value in the over.

Two things push me there. First, the pace should be elevated here, mostly thanks to Michigan. They're 65th in adjusted tempo, according to Bart Torvik, allowing there to be more possessions in this game.

Second, we should see a lot of three-point attempts. Texas A&M ranks 351st in three-point attempt rate against, according to Bart Torvik, and Michigan's offense ranks 90th in three-point attempt rate. Whether those shots go in is a different story, and it's why I'm not itchy to back Michigan as an underdog. Combined with the pace, though, there's enough here for me to expect some points overall.

Tre Donaldson (MICH) - Total Points Tre Donaldson Over Mar 22 9:15pm UTC More odds in Sportsbook

The appropriately named Tre Donaldson leads the Wolverines in three-pointers attempted per game, putting him in line to benefit most from the Aggies' defensive approach.

Donaldson attempted seven threes in Thursday's win, pushing his season-long average to 4.6 per game. He hit three of those and finished with 12 points.

Donaldson hit a scoring rut from mid-February through early March, but the minutes have remained high. He has played 31-plus minutes every game since the start of the Big Ten Tournament. Even with the rut in there, he has gone over 10.5 points in 13 of 22 games since the start of conference play, and this stylistic mesh should give him the ability to put up points again.

