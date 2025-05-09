Twins vs Giants Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for May 9

Odds updated as of 2:11 a.m.

Friday's slate in the MLB includes a matchup between the Minnesota Twins and the San Francisco Giants.

Twins vs Giants Game Info

Minnesota Twins (18-20) vs. San Francisco Giants (24-14)

Date: Friday, May 9, 2025

Friday, May 9, 2025 Time: 8:10 p.m. ET

8:10 p.m. ET Venue: Target Field -- Minneapolis, Minnesota

Target Field -- Minneapolis, Minnesota Coverage: Apple TV+

Twins vs Giants Odds & Moneyline

Moneyline: MIN: (-116) | SF: (-102)

MIN: (-116) | SF: (-102) Spread: MIN: +1.5 (-192) | SF: -1.5 (+158)

MIN: +1.5 (-192) | SF: -1.5 (+158) Total: 9 -- Over: (-104) | Under: (-118)

Twins vs Giants Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Chris Paddack (Twins) - 0-3, 5.57 ERA vs Jordan Hicks (Giants) - 1-3, 6.03 ERA

The Twins will look to Chris Paddack (0-3) against the Giants and Jordan Hicks (1-3). Paddack's team is 1-5-0 against the spread in his starts this season. Paddack has started four games with his team as the moneyline favorite, and has been upset each time. When Hicks starts, the Giants have gone 3-4-0 against the spread. The Giants are 1-2 in Hicks' three starts this season that they were the underdog on the moneyline.

Twins vs Giants Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Giants win (52%)

Twins vs Giants Moneyline

Looking at the moneyline for Twins-Giants, Minnesota is the favorite at -116, and San Francisco is -102 playing on the road.

Twins vs Giants Spread

The Giants are 1.5-run favorites against the spread for this matchup with the Twins. The Giants are +158 to cover, while the Twins are -192 to cover as a 1.5-run underdog on the runline.

Twins vs Giants Over/Under

Twins versus Giants on May 9 has an over/under of 9 runs, with the odds on the over -104 and the under set at -118.

Twins vs Giants Betting Trends

The Twins have been victorious in 14, or 53.8%, of the 26 contests they have been chosen as favorites in this season.

Minnesota has a record of 13-7 in contests when bookmakers favor them by -116 or more on the moneyline.

The Twins and their opponents have gone over the total this season in 13 of their 37 opportunities.

The Twins have an against the spread record of 19-18-0 in 37 games with a line this season.

The Giants have an 8-7 record in games they were listed as the moneyline underdog (winning 53.3% of those games).

San Francisco has a 7-7 record (winning 50% of its games) when it has played as a moneyline underdog of -102 or longer.

In the 38 games oddsmakers have set an over/under for the Giants, they have combined with opponents to go over the total 22 times (22-15-1).

The Giants have a 19-19-0 record ATS this season (covering 50% of the time).

Twins Player Leaders

Byron Buxton leads Minnesota in total hits (37) this season while batting .270 with 16 extra-base hits. He has an on-base percentage of .311 and a slugging percentage of .533.

Among qualifying hitters in MLB, he is 55th in batting average, 98th in on-base percentage, and 18th in slugging.

Ty France leads the Twins with an OPS of .748. He has a slash line of .277/.346/.401 this season.

Among qualifiers, he is 47th in batting average, 59th in on-base percentage and 91st in slugging percentage.

France enters this game looking to extend his three-game hit streak. In his last five games he is hitting .316 with a double, a walk and three RBIs.

Trevor Larnach has 30 hits this season and has a slash line of .224/.309/.351.

Harrison Bader has four home runs, 16 RBI and a batting average of .284 this season.

Giants Player Leaders

Jung Hoo Lee has accumulated a slugging percentage of .490 and has 43 hits, both team-best numbers for the Giants. He's batting .301 and with an on-base percentage of .353.

Including all the qualifying hitters in MLB, he is 17th in batting average, 50th in on-base percentage and 28th in slugging percentage.

Matt Chapman is hitting .220 with five doubles, seven home runs and 29 walks. He's slugging .417 with an on-base percentage of .360.

Including all qualified hitters, his batting average places him 124th, his on-base percentage is 43rd, and he is 73rd in slugging.

Wilmer Flores is batting .256 with two doubles, seven home runs and nine walks.

Michael Yastrzemski has a .385 OBP to lead his team.

