Up & Adams: Wednesday, February 19th, 2025

Up & Adams: Wednesday, February 19th, 2025

FanDuel TV

On this episode, Kay is joined by NFL Hall of Famer Cris Carter.
Podcast

Run It Back: Wednesday, February 19th, 2025

FanDuel TV

On this episode, the crew is joined by Kenny Beecham.

Run It Back: Wednesday, February 19th, 2025
Podcast

Golf Podcast: PGA Best Bets and DFS Picks for the Mexico Open at VidantaWorld

Jim Sannes

Brandon Gdula and Jim Sannes preview the PGA Tour's Mexico Open at VidantaWorld, discussing their best bets and DFS picks on FanDuel.

Golf Podcast: PGA Best Bets and DFS Picks for the Mexico Open at VidantaWorld

Podcast

Run It Back: Tuesday, February 18th, 2025

FanDuel TV

On this episode, the crew talks about a possible 1-on-1 All-Star tournament in the NBA.

Run It Back: Tuesday, February 18th, 2025
Podcast

Up & Adams: Tuesday, February 18th, 2025

FanDuel TV

On this episode, Kay is joined by Jared Allen and Paul Rabil.

Up & Adams: Tuesday, February 18th, 2025
Podcast

Run It Back: Monday, February 17th, 2025

FanDuel TV

On this episode, the crew talks everything All-Star weekend, Slam Dunk contest, and All-Star game.

Run It Back: Monday, February 17th, 2025
Podcast

Up & Adams: Monday, February 17th, 2025

FanDuel TV

On this episode, Kay is joined by quarterback Trevor Lawrence and ESPN NFL analyst Ben Solak.

Up & Adams: Monday, February 17th, 2025
Podcast

Run It Back: Friday, February 14th, 2025

FanDuel TV

On this episode, the crew is joined by Bobby Portis and Mickey Guyton.

Run It Back: Friday, February 14th, 2025
Podcast

Sports Betting Podcast: Best Bets for NASCAR's 2025 Daytona 500

Jim Sannes

Dr. Nick Giffen joins Covering the Spread to discuss his favorite bets for NASCAR's 2025 Daytona 500.

Sports Betting Podcast: Best Bets for NASCAR's 2025 Daytona 500
Podcast

Up & Adams: Wednesday, February 12th, 2025

FanDuel TV

On this episode, Kay is joined by Cooper DeJean and James Palmer.

Up & Adams: Wednesday, February 12th, 2025
Podcast

Run It Back: Wednesday, February 12th, 2025

FanDuel TV

On this episode, the crew is joined by Anthony Slater of The Athletic.

Run It Back: Wednesday, February 12th, 2025
Podcast

Golf Podcast: PGA Best Bets and DFS Picks for the Genesis Invitational

Jim Sannes

Brandon Gdula and Jim Sannes preview the Genesis Invitational, laying out their best bets and DFS picks on FanDuel at Torrey Pines South.

Golf Podcast: PGA Best Bets and DFS Picks for the Genesis Invitational