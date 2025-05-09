Friday’s MLB Home Run Props - May 9

Will Shohei Ohtani or Ketel Marte go yard on Friday? See their odds to hit a home run, as well as home run prop odds for all hitters in MLB play on May 9, in the article below.

Today's MLB Home Run Props

Los Angeles Dodgers at Arizona Diamondbacks

Shohei Ohtani (Dodgers): +285 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 11 HR in 36 games (has homered in 30.6% of games)

+440 to hit a HR | 1 HR in 14 games (has homered in 7.1% of games) Corbin Carroll (Diamondbacks): +480 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 11 HR in 38 games (has homered in 23.7% of games)

+500 to hit a HR | 10 HR in 38 games (has homered in 15.8% of games) Freddie Freeman (Dodgers): +520 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 8 HR in 27 games (has homered in 29.6% of games)

+560 to hit a HR | 1 HR in 36 games (has homered in 2.8% of games) Will Smith (Dodgers): +600 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 3 HR in 30 games (has homered in 10% of games)

+600 to hit a HR | 5 HR in 26 games (has homered in 19.2% of games) Mookie Betts (Dodgers): +600 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 5 HR in 35 games (has homered in 11.4% of games)

+630 to hit a HR | 6 HR in 35 games (has homered in 17.1% of games) Pavin Smith (Diamondbacks): +680 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 4 HR in 35 games (has homered in 11.4% of games)

+680 to hit a HR | 2 HR in 35 games (has homered in 5.7% of games) Lourdes Gurriel (Diamondbacks): +750 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 6 HR in 35 games (has homered in 17.1% of games)

+750 to hit a HR | 4 HR in 37 games (has homered in 10.8% of games) Alek Thomas (Diamondbacks): +900 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 0 HR in 30 games

+1060 to hit a HR | 0 HR in 11 games Gabriel Moreno (Diamondbacks): +1060 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 1 HR in 29 games (has homered in 3.4% of games)

+1060 to hit a HR | 5 HR in 38 games (has homered in 13.2% of games) Tim Tawa (Diamondbacks): +10000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 5 HR in 21 games (has homered in 23.8% of games)

+10000 to hit a HR | 0 HR in 12 games Jose Herrera (Diamondbacks): +10000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 1 HR in 14 games (has homered in 7.1% of games)

+10000 to hit a HR | 9 HR in 33 games (has homered in 24.2% of games) Tommy Edman (Dodgers): +10000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 8 HR in 30 games (has homered in 26.7% of games)

Chicago Cubs at New York Mets

Pete Alonso (Mets): +310 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 9 HR in 38 games (has homered in 23.7% of games)

+390 to hit a HR | 7 HR in 38 games (has homered in 13.2% of games) Francisco Lindor (Mets): +400 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 7 HR in 37 games (has homered in 16.2% of games)

+540 to hit a HR | 9 HR in 38 games (has homered in 23.7% of games) Mark Vientos (Mets): +560 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 4 HR in 34 games (has homered in 11.8% of games)

+600 to hit a HR | 7 HR in 36 games (has homered in 16.7% of games) Michael Busch (Cubs): +600 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 6 HR in 36 games (has homered in 16.7% of games)

+630 to hit a HR | 9 HR in 34 games (has homered in 20.6% of games) Francisco Álvarez (Mets): +630 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 1 HR in 9 games (has homered in 11.1% of games)

+750 to hit a HR | 3 HR in 38 games (has homered in 7.9% of games) Pete Crow-Armstrong (Cubs): +830 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 9 HR in 38 games (has homered in 18.4% of games)

+830 to hit a HR | 7 HR in 38 games (has homered in 18.4% of games) Tyrone Taylor (Mets): +830 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 1 HR in 30 games (has homered in 3.3% of games)

+870 to hit a HR | 8 HR in 22 games (has homered in 27.3% of games) Starling Marte (Mets): +870 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 2 HR in 24 games (has homered in 8.3% of games)

+870 to hit a HR | 1 HR in 10 games (has homered in 10% of games) Nico Hoerner (Cubs): +1500 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 0 HR in 34 games

+1700 to hit a HR | 0 HR in 22 games Luisangel Acuna (Mets): +10000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 0 HR in 28 games

St. Louis Cardinals at Washington Nationals

Willson Contreras (Cardinals): +520 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 5 HR in 37 games (has homered in 13.5% of games)

+520 to hit a HR | 10 HR in 38 games (has homered in 23.7% of games) C.J. Abrams (Nationals): +540 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 4 HR in 25 games (has homered in 16% of games)

+600 to hit a HR | 6 HR in 38 games (has homered in 15.8% of games) Lars Nootbaar (Cardinals): +630 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 5 HR in 37 games (has homered in 13.5% of games)

+630 to hit a HR | 1 HR in 11 games (has homered in 9.1% of games) Joshua Bell (Nationals): +630 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 5 HR in 31 games (has homered in 16.1% of games)

+680 to hit a HR | 3 HR in 36 games (has homered in 8.3% of games) Keibert Ruiz (Nationals): +750 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 2 HR in 33 games (has homered in 6.1% of games)

+750 to hit a HR | 4 HR in 35 games (has homered in 8.6% of games) Masyn Winn (Cardinals): +750 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 3 HR in 25 games (has homered in 8% of games)

+750 to hit a HR | 2 HR in 31 games (has homered in 6.5% of games) Luis Garcia (Nationals): +750 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 3 HR in 34 games (has homered in 8.8% of games)

+800 to hit a HR | 3 HR in 34 games (has homered in 8.8% of games) Alec Burleson (Cardinals): +900 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 2 HR in 34 games (has homered in 5.9% of games)

+900 to hit a HR | 0 HR in 19 games Victor Scott II (Cardinals): +1300 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 2 HR in 34 games (has homered in 5.9% of games)

+1800 to hit a HR | 0 HR in 29 games Pedro Pages (Cardinals): +10000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 2 HR in 25 games (has homered in 8% of games)

+10000 to hit a HR | 1 HR in 22 games (has homered in 4.5% of games) German Rosario (Nationals): +10000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 2 HR in 20 games (has homered in 9.5% of games)

New York Yankees at Athletics

Aaron Judge (Yankees): +186 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 12 HR in 37 games (has homered in 27% of games)

+285 to hit a HR | 8 HR in 32 games (has homered in 21.9% of games) Brent Rooker (Athletics): +290 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 9 HR in 38 games (has homered in 23.7% of games)

+310 to hit a HR | 10 HR in 29 games (has homered in 31% of games) Tyler Soderstrom (Athletics): +360 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 9 HR in 38 games (has homered in 15.8% of games)

+360 to hit a HR | 7 HR in 32 games (has homered in 21.9% of games) Austin Wells (Yankees): +390 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 7 HR in 31 games (has homered in 22.6% of games)

+420 to hit a HR | 4 HR in 37 games (has homered in 10.8% of games) Lawrence Butler (Athletics): +420 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 6 HR in 35 games (has homered in 17.1% of games)

+440 to hit a HR | 5 HR in 34 games (has homered in 14.7% of games) Paul Goldschmidt (Yankees): +500 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 3 HR in 37 games (has homered in 8.1% of games)

+600 to hit a HR | 5 HR in 24 games (has homered in 20.8% of games) Nick Kurtz (Athletics): +630 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 0 HR in 13 games

+750 to hit a HR | 1 HR in 29 games (has homered in 3.4% of games) Jorbit Vivas (Yankees): +830 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 0 HR in 6 games

+830 to hit a HR | 5 HR in 36 games (has homered in 13.9% of games) Miguel Andujar (Athletics): +900 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 2 HR in 27 games (has homered in 7.4% of games)

+900 to hit a HR | 3 HR in 36 games (has homered in 8.3% of games) Jhonny Pereda (Athletics): +10000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 0 HR in 9 games

+10000 to hit a HR | 1 HR in 15 games (has homered in 6.7% of games) Jasson Domínguez (Yankees): +10000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 2 HR in 31 games (has homered in 6.5% of games)

Texas Rangers at Detroit Tigers

Spencer Torkelson (Tigers): +420 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 10 HR in 38 games (has homered in 26.3% of games)

+440 to hit a HR | 8 HR in 35 games (has homered in 20% of games) Gleyber Torres (Tigers): +560 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 4 HR in 25 games (has homered in 16% of games)

+560 to hit a HR | 8 HR in 36 games (has homered in 16.7% of games) Wyatt Langford (Rangers): +600 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 6 HR in 28 games (has homered in 21.4% of games)

+600 to hit a HR | 4 HR in 25 games (has homered in 12% of games) Andy Ibanez (Tigers): +630 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 2 HR in 23 games (has homered in 8.7% of games)

+630 to hit a HR | 1 HR in 28 games (has homered in 3.6% of games) Dillon Dingler (Tigers): +700 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 4 HR in 27 games (has homered in 14.8% of games)

+830 to hit a HR | 5 HR in 37 games (has homered in 13.5% of games) Jonah Heim (Rangers): +830 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 4 HR in 29 games (has homered in 10.3% of games)

+900 to hit a HR | 3 HR in 29 games (has homered in 10.3% of games) Trey Sweeney (Tigers): +1000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 3 HR in 37 games (has homered in 8.1% of games)

+1000 to hit a HR | 3 HR in 29 games (has homered in 10.3% of games) Marcus Semien (Rangers): +1000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 2 HR in 37 games (has homered in 5.4% of games)

+1060 to hit a HR | 0 HR in 3 games Tucker Barnhart (Rangers): +1200 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 0 HR in 3 games

+10000 to hit a HR | HR in 0 games Zach McKinstry (Tigers): +10000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 1 HR in 34 games (has homered in 2.9% of games)

+10000 to hit a HR | 0 HR in 32 games Jacob Burger (Rangers): +10000 to hit a HR

+10000 to hit a HR | 0 HR in 13 games Josh Smith (Rangers): +10000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 3 HR in 30 games (has homered in 10% of games)

Philadelphia Phillies at Cleveland Guardians

Kyle Schwarber (Phillies): +360 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 12 HR in 37 games (has homered in 32.4% of games)

+460 to hit a HR | 6 HR in 37 games (has homered in 16.2% of games) José Ramírez (Guardians): +460 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 5 HR in 35 games (has homered in 8.6% of games)

+520 to hit a HR | 8 HR in 32 games (has homered in 25% of games) Carlos Santana (Guardians): +560 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 4 HR in 35 games (has homered in 11.4% of games)

+600 to hit a HR | 5 HR in 27 games (has homered in 18.5% of games) Max Kepler (Phillies): +630 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 5 HR in 34 games (has homered in 14.7% of games)

+800 to hit a HR | 2 HR in 33 games (has homered in 6.1% of games) J.T. Realmuto (Phillies): +800 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 3 HR in 32 games (has homered in 9.4% of games)

+830 to hit a HR | 4 HR in 37 games (has homered in 10.8% of games) Daniel Schneemann (Guardians): +870 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 5 HR in 26 games (has homered in 15.4% of games)

+870 to hit a HR | 2 HR in 35 games (has homered in 5.7% of games) Brandon Marsh (Phillies): +900 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 1 HR in 19 games (has homered in 5.3% of games)

+1000 to hit a HR | 1 HR in 35 games (has homered in 2.9% of games) Angel Martinez (Guardians): +1000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 0 HR in 24 games

+1100 to hit a HR | 4 HR in 33 games (has homered in 12.1% of games) Steven Kwan (Guardians): +1100 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 4 HR in 37 games (has homered in 10.8% of games)

+1100 to hit a HR | 3 HR in 34 games (has homered in 8.8% of games) Johan Rojas (Phillies): +10000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 1 HR in 25 games (has homered in 4% of games)

+10000 to hit a HR | 0 HR in 32 games Austin Hedges (Guardians): +10000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 3 HR in 13 games (has homered in 21.4% of games)

+10000 to hit a HR | 0 HR in 9 games Jhonkensy Noel (Guardians): +10000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 2 HR in 28 games (has homered in 7.1% of games)

Boston Red Sox at Kansas City Royals